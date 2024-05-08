Sukihana Comes for JT on New Diss Track "Cocaine"

Last week, Suki posted a video on Instagram asking if JT was addressing her on the new single "Okay," where she raps, "She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin’/Cheap ass veneers, you stay talkin’ shit."

"We all know I did break my teeth on some crab legs. I love crab legs, that’s normal shit," Suki said in the clip below. "I posted it, it’s real shit and I’m living my truth."

"JT, just clear it up ’cause I know you see people tagging me and Cardi. Let us know who you talking about. I just don’t feel like me and you got no shade," she continued.