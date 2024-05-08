Tyrese Slammed by Brian McKnight’s Son Niko After He Defended Singer Disowning His Biological Kids

Tyrese Gibson is now in the middle of Brian McKnight's ongoing issues with his biological children.

Niko McKnight, McKnight's biological son, issued a confrontational message to Gibson in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 7), where he called out the Fast & Furious star for defending his father's behavior. McKnight, 54, has vehemently rejected a relationship with his children from his first marriage, even calling them "products of sin."

"I know the 90s RnB brotherhood blood is thicker than anything but you should sit this one out champ. You have relationships to fix with your own children and your own past decisions you've made on behalf of pussy and power,” Niko wrote, per People.

Niko may be alluding to Gibson's legal battle with his first wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, over his eldest daughter, Shayla, 16. Gibson also shares a 5-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

“The allegiance to those two things is what keeps you guys from seeing that the only thing that matters in the end is family. Real men can see past the bullshit. Let me stop though. This 46-hr chemo infusion has me ready to fade Jody,” Niko continued, referencing his cancer diagnosis and Gibson's character in 2001 drama Baby Boy. “That's not right. Peace and Prosperity."

McKnight publicly disowned his older children after marrying his current wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, in 2017. On Monday, Gibson responded to a video that comedian and radio host Ricky Smiley posted in support of McKnight's children. In response to that video, Gibson took sides with McKnight.

"There have been specific things done over the years that are nobody’s business that has contributed to where they are," Gibson said in his Instagram Stories. "Kids out here be going above and beyond to cross you. I do not what that man… or his kids.. or anything about anything."

“What I am talking about is I feel like it is not fair to act as if relationships between men and their children…can’t fall apart,” he concluded. Check out the videos below.