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dcowie

Joined March 2013 | 28 posts
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The Best Canadian songs of 2022

The Best Canadian Songs of 2022

From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.

dcowie1367 days ago
Best Canadian Albums of 2022

The Best Canadian Albums of 2022

Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.

dcowie1373 days ago
Toronto record store Play de Record

Canadian Hip-Hop Landmark Play De Record Gets Its Due in 'Drop The Needle' Doc

Drop the Needle, a new documentary from Rob Freeman and Neil Acharya, contextualizes the social and cultural impact of Toronto record score Play De Record.

dcowie1428 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of 2021, including Justin Bieber, Pressa, Smiley, and Amaal

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

dcowie1736 days ago
Drake, Mustafa, Dijah SB, and Charlotte Cardin in an illustration

The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021

This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&amp;B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.

dcowie1745 days ago
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Portrait of WondaGurl smiling in 2021.

WondaGurl's Quiet Revolution

Canadian producer WondaGurl opens up about her new label Wonderchild, future collaborations with Jenius and Forthenight, and her disinterest in fame.

dcowie1760 days ago
Toronto artist SATE poses in pink robe

Premiere: Toronto Rocker SATE Unleashes 'The Fool' Album and Short Film

The Toronto singer releases her sophomore album 'The Fool' today, and with it, a short film directed by Andrew Hamilton (known for Drake’s “5AM in Toronto”).

dcowie1778 days ago
Toronto R&B singer Liza poses against white backdrop

Toronto's Liza Finds Her Higher Self in "Done Is Done" Music Video

Shot in a church, the video alternates between close-up shots of Liza that convey intimacy and the expansiveness of her surroundings emphasizing her solitude.

dcowie1785 days ago
Rising Brampton artist Falana

From Brampton to Lagos, Falana Can't Stop Rising

The Canadian-Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to alter the sound of global pop on her new EP 'Rising.' "I’m doing something right, I hope,” she says.

dcowie1798 days ago
Rochelle Jordan

'Never Let Anyone Make You Feel Small': Rochelle Jordan Is Done Being Boxed In

As she releases her new album Play With The Changes, the Toronto-raised and UK-born singer opens up about the personal struggles behind her hiatus and more.

dcowie1967 days ago
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Toronto producer FORTHENIGHT signs with Wondagurl's imprint Wonderchild

Meet FORTHENIGHT, the Grammy-Winning Brampton Producer WondaGurl Just Signed

FORTHENIGHT talks about winning a Grammy for his work on Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and signing with Canadian producer WondaGurl's label Wonderchild.

dcowie1968 days ago
naturally born strangers

Premiere: Naturally Born Strangers Bring the Heat With "Sriracha" Video

The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona have just dropped a visual “Sriracha,” a track off their upcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.

dcowie2011 days ago
tobi haviah mighty

Haviah Mighty and TOBi Search For Balance on "Good On My Own Tonight"

Haviah Mighty and TOBi speak about collaborating their new track, the inspiration behind it, and hearing about each other in their early Brampton days.

dcowie2017 days ago
Toronto artist Ebhoni poses at hair salon for new EP X

Toronto's Ebhoni Is a Bad Gyal Being Her Best Self

The Toronto singer talks about body positivity, how the Weston area shaped her, and her new EP X. I want it to be the rawest form of me as possible," she says.

dcowie2037 days ago
liza

Premiere: Liza Throws It Back in New "ROLLA" Music Video

Toronto R&B singer Liza is back with a visual for her new melodic neo-soul-tinged track "ROLLA." It's the first single from an upcoming project.

dcowie2044 days ago
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dvsn

Dvsn on 'Amusing Her Feelings' and Sharing the Blessings

The OVO Sound duo talk about the deluxe version of 'A Muse In Her Feelings,' the importance of art during a pandemic, and why they're helping rising artists.

dcowie2065 days ago
naturally born strangers

PREMIERE: Naturally Born Strangers Return With Two New Tracks

The Toronto hip-hop supergroup—comprised of Rich Kidd, Tona, and Adam Bomb—re-emerge with two new songs, “Sriracha” and “Michael’s First Nose."

dcowie2086 days ago
best canadian albums 2020 the weeknd dvsn jessie reyez tobi grimes backxwash

The Best Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.

dcowie2104 days ago

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