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The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
Canadian Hip-Hop Landmark Play De Record Gets Its Due in 'Drop The Needle' Doc
Drop the Needle, a new documentary from Rob Freeman and Neil Acharya, contextualizes the social and cultural impact of Toronto record score Play De Record.
The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.
WondaGurl's Quiet Revolution
Canadian producer WondaGurl opens up about her new label Wonderchild, future collaborations with Jenius and Forthenight, and her disinterest in fame.
Premiere: Toronto Rocker SATE Unleashes 'The Fool' Album and Short Film
The Toronto singer releases her sophomore album 'The Fool' today, and with it, a short film directed by Andrew Hamilton (known for Drake’s “5AM in Toronto”).
Toronto's Liza Finds Her Higher Self in "Done Is Done" Music Video
Shot in a church, the video alternates between close-up shots of Liza that convey intimacy and the expansiveness of her surroundings emphasizing her solitude.
From Brampton to Lagos, Falana Can't Stop Rising
The Canadian-Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to alter the sound of global pop on her new EP 'Rising.' "I’m doing something right, I hope,” she says.
'Never Let Anyone Make You Feel Small': Rochelle Jordan Is Done Being Boxed In
As she releases her new album Play With The Changes, the Toronto-raised and UK-born singer opens up about the personal struggles behind her hiatus and more.
Meet FORTHENIGHT, the Grammy-Winning Brampton Producer WondaGurl Just Signed
FORTHENIGHT talks about winning a Grammy for his work on Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and signing with Canadian producer WondaGurl's label Wonderchild.
Premiere: Naturally Born Strangers Bring the Heat With "Sriracha" Video
The Toronto rap trio of Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, and Tona have just dropped a visual “Sriracha,” a track off their upcoming album Thoughts and Prayers.
Haviah Mighty and TOBi Search For Balance on "Good On My Own Tonight"
Haviah Mighty and TOBi speak about collaborating their new track, the inspiration behind it, and hearing about each other in their early Brampton days.
Toronto's Ebhoni Is a Bad Gyal Being Her Best Self
The Toronto singer talks about body positivity, how the Weston area shaped her, and her new EP X. I want it to be the rawest form of me as possible," she says.
Premiere: Liza Throws It Back in New "ROLLA" Music Video
Toronto R&B singer Liza is back with a visual for her new melodic neo-soul-tinged track "ROLLA." It's the first single from an upcoming project.
Dvsn on 'Amusing Her Feelings' and Sharing the Blessings
The OVO Sound duo talk about the deluxe version of 'A Muse In Her Feelings,' the importance of art during a pandemic, and why they're helping rising artists.
PREMIERE: Naturally Born Strangers Return With Two New Tracks
The Toronto hip-hop supergroup—comprised of Rich Kidd, Tona, and Adam Bomb—re-emerge with two new songs, “Sriracha” and “Michael’s First Nose."
The Best Canadian Albums of 2020
From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.