The Weeknd

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer known for his dark, atmospheric approach to pop and R&B. He was born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on February 16, 1990, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Rising from Toronto’s underground scene in the early 2010s, he gained critical acclaim with mixtapes like *House of Balloons* and solidified his global status with albums such as *Starboy* and *After Hours*. His signature falsetto and moody production combine electronic, alternative, and R&B elements, crafting a sound that has redefined contemporary pop’s emotional depth and sonic texture. His relevance in the music scene comes from his ability to fuse cinematic storytelling with genre-blurring production, often exploring themes of fame, excess, and vulnerability. Fans return for his immersive visuals and layered narratives that extend beyond the music, creating a cultural impact that resonates across social media and inspires a dedicated, global audience.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Eric Bellinger attends the BET Awards 2026 Media House at Hudson Loft on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 20: The Weeknd performs on stage at Parken Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Music

Eric Bellinger Says The Weeknd Is for Those Who 'Like the Billy Goat Vibe'

The R&B singer-songwriter gave a blunt critique of The Weeknd's voice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Grabs Dinner With ‘Elden Ring’ and ‘NieR’ Directors

The singer is a big video game buff, completing both games recently.

Trey Alston68 days ago
My Hero Academia.
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Crowns Final Season of 'My Hero Academia' Anime of the Year

Check out the full list of winners — including 'One Piece,' 'Lazarus,' and 'Gachiakuta' — below.

Trey Alston68 days ago
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The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Music

The Weeknd Teases Unreleased Anitta Collaboration During Rio Concert

The Canadian singer-songwriter was also accompanied by visuals directed by iconic Japanese director Takashi Miike.

Joe Price94 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen98 days ago
A wrestling championship belt with "XO" written on it and a person wearing a shirt with "CENA" and "XO" on the back.
Sports

XO and WWE Launch New Collection Ahead of WrestleMania 42: How to Buy

WrestleMania takes over the Vegas area this weekend.

Complex Staff105 days ago
(L-R) The Weeknd and Jin, Mugen and Fuu of 'Samurai Champloo.'
Music

The Weeknd Says 'House of Balloons' Wouldn't Exist Without 'Samurai Champloo'

"It’s safe to say I wouldn’t be here without anime," the pop juggernaut said in a statement.

Will Lavin112 days ago
The Weeknd
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Tapped to Present at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The Weeknd will announce the recipient for Anime of the Year at the ceremony.

tara mahadevan112 days ago
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Actress Amy Seimetz attends the Landmark Westwood's special screening and Q&A of "Strawberry Mansion" at The Landmark Westwood on February 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amy Seimetz Has One Message After ‘The Idol’ Got Scrapped

'Don't let the bastards grind you down,' said the prolific director and actress.

Alex Gonzalez121 days ago
A vinyl record with a cover featuring a dark, mysterious image of eyes and a silhouette, with a transparent disc beside it.
Music

The Weeknd "Beauty Behind The Madness" 10th Anniversary Translucent Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2015 album that reshaped mainstream R&B returns on transparent vinyl, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff162 days ago
The Weeknd.
Music

The Weeknd Is First Artist With 30 Songs to Earn 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Among the singer's highest-streamed songs on are "Timeless" and "Starboy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and holding a gold microphone, with a vibrant blue background.
Music

The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal, Retains Creative Control of His Work

The singer's first-of-its-kind deal places him among a small group of artists, including Michael Jackson and Queen, with billion-dollar catalogs.

Alex Ocho226 days ago
Left: Man in a beige sweater and cap at an event. Right: Two men, one in a leather jacket and tie, the other in a brown coat and sunglasses.
Music

Erick Sermon Says He Earns $250K Every Three Months From Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Hit

The rapper breaks down how a decades-old EPMD track turned into massive modern royalties.

Mark Elibert233 days ago
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The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a sparkling black outfit with arms outstretched, smiling in front of a microphone.
Music

The Weeknd Has Grossed Over $1 Billion With the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The tour kicked off in 2022 and is set to conclude with a leg of dates next year.

Joe Price252 days ago
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande holding hands at an event, both wearing elegant black dresses.
Pop Culture

Fan Who Rushed at Ariana Grande on Red Carpet Charged With Being a Public Nuisance

Cynthia Erivo quickly stepped in when Johnson Wen rushed Ariana Grande.

tara mahadevan258 days ago

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