Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
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Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen
Popcaan recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his classic debut 'Where We Come From.' In a new interview he spoke about the album's legacy and gave his views about Drake and his battle with Kendrick Lamar.Rob Kenner
Here’s what the artists on OVO Sound currently have planned for 2023: Drake, Popcaan, Partynextdoor, Roy Woods, Dvsn, Majid Jordan, Naomi Sharon, Naomi SharonKarim Fall
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Brent Faiyaz, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Ken Carson, Doechii, Westside Gunn, Fivio Foreign, and many more.Jessica Mckinney