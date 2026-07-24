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Popcaan performs at Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three
Music

Popcaan Pleads With British Airways to Find Custom Ring He Left on Flight: 'Y’all Can Help Out'

Popcaan left his custom '#UnrulyState' diamond ring in the seat-back pouch on a BA flight and is urging the airline to help him get it back.

Joe Price18 hours ago
Music

J Hus Shares Long-Awaited Third Studio Album ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Featuring Drake, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, Naira Marley and more.

James Keith1111 days ago
The Cover art for Popcaan's new album 'Great Is He'
Music

Listen to Popcaan's 'Great Is He' Album f/ Drake, Burna Boy, and Chronic Law

Jamaican artist Popcaan has returned with his long-awaited fifth studio album 'Great Is He,' which features guest appearances from Drake and Burna Boy.

Joe Price1278 days ago
Another Life Naomi Sharon
Music

Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: "I Been Waiting For This Day"

Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join Drake's label’s. She also dropped two new songs co-produced by 40.

Louis Pavlakos1286 days ago
screenshot of popcaan and drake
Music

Popcaan Taps Drake for New Single and Video "We Caa Done"

Popcaan and Drake have teamed up for another long-awaited collaboration with “We Caa Done," taken from the Jamaican artist's forthcoming album.

Joe Price1300 days ago
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Burna Boy 'Love, Damini' Album
Music

Burna Boy Drops 'Love, Damini' Album f/ J Balvin, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, Blxst, J Hus, and More

In conjunction with the 19-track album release, the Nigerian artist has also blessed fans with the official "For My Hand" video assisted by Ed Sheeran.

Joshua Espinoza1482 days ago
popcaan skeleton cartier single stream
Music

Popcaan Drops New Track "Skeleton Cartier" Off Upcoming Album 'Great Is He'

Jamaican singer and OVO Sound signee Popcaan has released his new track "Skeleton Cartier," which was inspired by his purchase of the expensive watch.

Jordan Rose1607 days ago
Supreme x New York Yankees
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x New York Yankees, Palace x Cannondale, Fear of God Essentials, and More

From the latest Supreme x New York Yankees collection to the Palace x Cannondale collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1792 days ago
M1llionz x Popcaan (credit: prodbynick)
Music

The FaNaTiX Recruit M1llionz & Popcaan For New Single “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)”

Flipping the smooth, R&B-dancehall hybrid into something darker, the East London duo put a drill spin on the JA classic with some punchy drums and weighty 808s.

James Keith1909 days ago
best canadian songs 2020 drake nav mustafa manila grey jessie reyez
Music

The Best Canadian Songs of 2020

It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.

Calum Marsh2046 days ago
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best canadian albums 2020 the weeknd dvsn jessie reyez tobi grimes backxwash
Music

The Best Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.

Alex Nino Gheciu2053 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tracklist and Features for Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion has shared the tracklist for her debut album 'Good News,' which features a number of big-name guest appearances.

tara mahadevan2080 days ago

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