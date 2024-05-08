DJ Akademiks Says Drake Gave Him 30-Minute Warning Before Dropping "Family Matters"

DJ Akademiks has been tapped in throughout Drake's ongoing diss track battle with Kendrick Lamar.

The hip-hop media personality was the latest guest on the Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast, where he enlightened those on the show about Drizzy keeping him updated throughout the battle. Around the 46-minute mark of the video above, Ak explained that before the 6 God dropped "Family Matters," he gave him a 30-minute notice, partly because Ak wanted to make sure he was "at the right spot."

"I asked Drake, I said, 'Drake, yo–because this is after Kendrick had dropped–I said, 'Bro, you just need to give me the heads up of what's gonna be what so I'm at the right spot. And right now, I'm not in the right spot,'" Ak said.

He continued, "[Drake] says, 'Yo, you got 30 minutes to get on stream.'"

This put Ak in a tight spot, as he was watching 50 Cent in concert at the time, but he didn't hesitate to rush himself and his security personnel home. "I said 'Beeline for the door, get the driver outside. We're going back to Jersey. We might have to run tolls, we might have to drive the wrong way,'" he said.

Ak made it back home 10 minutes ahead of the drop to hear "Family Matters" along with his Twitch audience, opting not to hear the song ahead of time to provide a real-time reaction to his viewers. But what he didn't expect was to be featured on "Family Matters."

"I'm playing it, everyone in my chat they're spamming, 'You're on the song!'" Ak recalled. "I get to about the end of the song, I hear the voice note from me, which is from my stream, and I'm like, 'Holy shit.'"