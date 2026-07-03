Metro Metro's Founders on Following Up Last Year's Drake Surprise: 'It's Like Having the Pope Approve'
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Complex Canada met up with Metro Metro’s Primeau and Marchitello to talk about how Drake came together, 50 Cent’s jet, and competing with the big festivals.Erik Leijon
Canadian video director and photographer Dragan Andic (The.97) has provided visuals for many Canadian stars. Here's how he went from Humber College to XO.Alex Narvaez
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Central Cee, NAV, Roy Woods, Daniel Caesar, and many more. Here are our picks and playlist.Jessica Mckinney
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos