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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Music

Young Thug Announces The New Generation Tour With NAV and YSL Signees

The 23-date North American and European run kicks off Sept. 1 in Rogers, Arkansas, and marks Thugger's first headlining tour since 2019.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Nav/Young Thug (YouTube)
Music

Nav and Young Thug Hit the Bowling Alley in "Trimski" Music Video

The song marks Nav and Young Thug's first collaboration since "Repercussions."

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago
T-shirt with "OVO XO" and "OMW2 REXDALE" designs, an album cover featuring a man in a coat, and a box labeled "OMW2 REXDALE NAV."
Music

Nav's "OMW2 Rexdale" XO Box Set 001: How to Buy

The Toronto rapper's limited edition box set is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff213 days ago
Nav's new album cover
Music

Nav Reveals He Got 12 Staples in the Back of His Head After Getting Into Childhood Fight

The Toronto artist shared his latest album, 'OMW2 Rexdale' last week.

tara mahadevan471 days ago
Playboi Carti
Music

Playboi Carti's 'Set It Off' Collab With Offset Made It on Nav's Album 'OMW2 Rexdale'

Nav's song 'Unlimited' features both Carti and The Weeknd.

tara mahadevan475 days ago
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Two performers on stage, one wearing a bandana and jacket with "Kushok," the other in sunglasses and a jacket, both holding microphones.
Music

Nav Shows His Vulnerable Side on the Metro Boomin-Assisted "Real Me"

Nav's latest album, 'OMW2 Rexdale,' arrives March 28 via XO.

Jade Gomez482 days ago
Kanye West, Playboi Carti, and Nav are pictured. Kanye wears sunglasses, Carti in a beanie and tank top, Nav in sunglasses and a jacket.
Music

Ye Says Texts of Him Complaining About Playboi Carti’s Rolling Loud Set Are Fake

In the seemingly fake texts, Ye complained that he wasn't invited onstage but Nav was.

Joe Price486 days ago
People gathered outside the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, with large reflective windows and signage visible for ComplexCon 2024.
Music

ComplexCon 2024 Celeb Appearances: Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Gunna, Angel Reese, and More

The 2024 edition of the annual event is being held in Las Vegas this year.

Mark Elibert606 days ago
The album cover for NAV's "Gained Thoughts" with a vibrant cityscape and sun rays, featuring artist names Cash Cobain and Bay Swag
Music

Nav Teams Up With Cash Cobain and Bay Swag on "6AM Thoughts"

The single is taken from Nav's upcoming album 'My Way 2 Rexdale.'

Joe Price714 days ago
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Music artist in a car, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with textures
Music

Nav Confirms Imminent Release of New Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale,' Shares Trailer

As seen in the album trailer, released Tuesday, the Toronto-referencing title stems from an idea by Future.

Trace William Cowen793 days ago
Three DJs at a mixing console with one actively adjusting equipment
Music

Metro Boomin and Nav Link up at Guess Jeans Compound Party

The St. Louis producer celebrated his No. 1 single "Like That" and No. 1 album, 'We Don't Trust You.'

tara mahadevan821 days ago
Drake on stage performing, wearing a casual outfit with a short-sleeved shirt
Music

Drake Quotes Nav Lyric After He Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Drizzy captioned his latest IG post with a line from Nav's 2020 single "Turks" after the 6 God lost a follow from his fellow Canadian.

Brad Callas844 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Nav, Majid Jordan, The Halluci Nation

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos986 days ago
Music

Watch the Music Video for Nav's New Single, "Baller"

Nav celebrates his 33rd birthday with a new single and video featuring cameos from Jim Jones and Meek Mill.

Jaelani Turner-Williams987 days ago
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Style

Mr. Saturday, Roots, and The Weeknd Team Up For 'Kiss Land' 10th Anniversary Jacket

Mr. Saturday has revealed a themed jacket in collaboration with both The Weeknd and Roots.

Louis Pavlakos1039 days ago
Music

Nav Says He Wants To Collaborate With Kanye West

During Nav's interview on 1x1 With Alex Narvaez about his major homecoming Toronto show, the Complex Canada host asked Nav which artist he still wants to collaborate with.

Louis Pavlakos1149 days ago
Music

Nav Speaks On Whether We'll See An OVO And XO Crossover: "That Would Be Amazing"

Ever since Drake and The Weeknd linked up back in 2012 for "The Zone," everyone has been asking for an OVO and XO crossover in any form. If there's one person that might be able to make it happen, it's Nav.

Louis Pavlakos1150 days ago

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