The 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked

The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team for good reason.

One of the premier glamour franchises in North American sports, the Cowboys are known for their celebrity and success, although they haven’t enjoyed much of the latter in recent decades. Dallas has made eight Super Bowl appearances and won five, which is second all time in both categories. Their current championship drought (30 years and counting) hasn’t hurt their bottom line though.

Despite not making an NFC Championship game since January 1996, the Cowboys generated $1.28 billion in revenue in 2024, the largest total ever recorded for a sports franchise, and the team is valued at anywhere between $15-17 billion and rising.

The Cowboys are Roger the Dodger. Bullet Bob. Dandy Don. Dak and Dez. Romo and TO. Deion. The Doomsday Defense, the Great Wall of Dallas, and the Triplets—Troy, Emmitt, and The Playmaker. Thirty two former Cowboys are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the team being one of the younger NFL franchises, having been established and founded in 1960.

The star power extends to the sidelines, where Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson once stood and where the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform. It goes all the way up to the owners suite where Jerry Jones (great marketer, mediocre general manager) has resided for almost four decades. And then there are the stands at AT&T Stadium (a.k.a. Jerry’s World) where celebrity fans such as Denzel, LeBron, and Dubya cheer on America’s Team. The Cowboys are so famous that they are as synonymous with Thanksgiving as turkey and pumpkin pie!