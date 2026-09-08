Jack Erwin Portrait

Jack Erwin

Joined July 2014 | 525 posts
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Lane Kiffin patrols the sidelines during an LSU practice in August 2026.

Is Lane Kiffin Really As Awful As Everyone Says? An Investigation

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss this Saturday. Is the bad boy of college football just misunderstood?

Jack Erwin1 day ago
Caitlin Clark reacts during an Indiana Fever-Seattle Storm game from July 2026.

Caitlin Clark’s Been Very Good for the WNBA. Is That Starting to Change?

As the second half of the WNBA season tips off, the league has become mired in America’s culture wars. Can we start talking about basketball again?

Jack Erwin52 days ago
Clayton Kershaw and members of the Los Angeles Dodgers meet President Trump at the White House in April 2025.

How the White House Visit Went From Sports Tradition to Political Statement

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest championship team to create controversy around their visit to the White House.

Jack Erwin57 days ago
Sophie Cunningham points to members of the Phoenix Mercury after an argument on the court.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sophie Cunningham

Caitlin Clark’s muscle. UFC ring girl. SI swimsuit model. Sophie Cunningham isn’t a WNBA All Star but is still having a breakout 2026.

Jack Erwin57 days ago
Jackie Robinson, Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts in Dodger blue.

The 30 Best Dodgers of All Time, Ranked

Shohei Ohtani, Jackie Robinson, and Clayton Kershaw are among the best players in Dodgers history.

Jack Erwin70 days ago
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Floyd Mayweather shows off a limited edition Hublot in 2018.

Is Floyd Mayweather Really Going Broke? An Investigation.

Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?

Jack Erwin72 days ago
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks celebrate winning the NBA Championship; Bam Adebayo recognizes his 83 point game: Jack Hughes celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2026 Wintery Olympics.

The 20 Best Sports Moments of 2026 (So Far)

From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.

Jack Erwin85 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Jack Erwin87 days ago
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate the Knicks 2026 NBA Championship at a ticker tape parade down Broadway.

New York City’s 10 Favorite Championship Teams

New York is the real Titletown, USA. Where do the 2026 Knicks rank amongst Gotham’s most beloved championship teams?

Jack Erwin91 days ago
Kevin Durant, the 2008 Celtics, and LeBron James celebrate after winning the NBA Championship.

The 31 Best NBA Champs of the Last 31 Years, Ranked (Updated)

Where do Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks rank amongst the NBA's best championship teams since 1996.

Jack Erwin94 days ago
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Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the 2016 Golden State Warriors celebrate after winning the Western Conference Finals.

The 10 Best Teams That Didn’t Win an NBA Championship

Do the Victor Wembanyama-led 2026 San Antonio Spurs rank amongst the best teams not to win an NBA Championship?

Jack Erwin94 days ago
Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee celebrate the Knicks win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Is Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals the Most Coveted Ticket in Sports History?

How much revenue will Madison Square Garden generate if the Knicks win Game 3 and what could all that money buy?

Jack Erwin101 days ago
Snoop Dogg on stage, wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt, smoking with a relaxed expression. The two are 4/20 legends with all the weed anthems they made.

10 Essential Vinyl Records to Soundtrack Your 420

Every weed lover’s favorite holiday, 420, is here. There’s no better day to light something up and vibe out to some great music—whether it’s contemporary rap or classic jazz.

Jack Erwin150 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Jack Erwin180 days ago
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino yells at the referees during the March 1, 2025 St. John's-Providence game.

March Madness: Who's the Best Dressed Coach in the NCAA Tournament?

Rick Pitino, John Calipari, and Kim Mulkey are among the most stylish coaches in college basketball, according to one of the top tailors in Manhattan.

Jack Erwin182 days ago
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Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang yells during a basketball game.

10 Times College Coaches Crashed Out On Their Own Players

Former Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t the first coach to go nuclear on their own players.

Jack Erwin212 days ago
Muhammad Ali walks the streets of New York with members of the Black Panther Party in September 1970.

35 Black Athletes Who Changed the World

Jack Erwin217 days ago
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Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, and Dan Marino celebrate touchdowns.

The 25 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.

Jack Erwin224 days ago

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