Jack Erwin
Latest Stories
Is Lane Kiffin Really As Awful As Everyone Says? An Investigation
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss this Saturday. Is the bad boy of college football just misunderstood?
Caitlin Clark’s Been Very Good for the WNBA. Is That Starting to Change?
As the second half of the WNBA season tips off, the league has become mired in America’s culture wars. Can we start talking about basketball again?
How the White House Visit Went From Sports Tradition to Political Statement
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest championship team to create controversy around their visit to the White House.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sophie Cunningham
Caitlin Clark’s muscle. UFC ring girl. SI swimsuit model. Sophie Cunningham isn’t a WNBA All Star but is still having a breakout 2026.
The 30 Best Dodgers of All Time, Ranked
Shohei Ohtani, Jackie Robinson, and Clayton Kershaw are among the best players in Dodgers history.
Is Floyd Mayweather Really Going Broke? An Investigation.
Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?
The 20 Best Sports Moments of 2026 (So Far)
From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
New York City’s 10 Favorite Championship Teams
New York is the real Titletown, USA. Where do the 2026 Knicks rank amongst Gotham’s most beloved championship teams?
The 31 Best NBA Champs of the Last 31 Years, Ranked (Updated)
Where do Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks rank amongst the NBA's best championship teams since 1996.
The 10 Best Teams That Didn’t Win an NBA Championship
Do the Victor Wembanyama-led 2026 San Antonio Spurs rank amongst the best teams not to win an NBA Championship?
Is Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals the Most Coveted Ticket in Sports History?
How much revenue will Madison Square Garden generate if the Knicks win Game 3 and what could all that money buy?
10 Essential Vinyl Records to Soundtrack Your 420
Every weed lover’s favorite holiday, 420, is here. There’s no better day to light something up and vibe out to some great music—whether it’s contemporary rap or classic jazz.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
March Madness: Who's the Best Dressed Coach in the NCAA Tournament?
Rick Pitino, John Calipari, and Kim Mulkey are among the most stylish coaches in college basketball, according to one of the top tailors in Manhattan.
10 Times College Coaches Crashed Out On Their Own Players
Former Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t the first coach to go nuclear on their own players.
The 25 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.