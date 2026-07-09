The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the biggest brands in professional sports.

They play in an iconic stadium. They have their own color (Dodger blue) and hot dog (the Dodger dog), an iconic logo, and multiple nicknames. They are the Boys of Summer, Dem Bums, and Los Doyers. But more importantly, they are winners despite spending their early years in Brooklyn as the sport’s preeminent lovable losers.

The Dodgers have made 25 World Series appearances, good for second all time behind the New York Yankees’ 41, and have won nine World Series titles, tied for third most in MLB history, behind the Yankees (27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (11). They’re also favored to add to those totals as the Dodgers are the heavy favorites (+200) to win the 2026 World Series according to Fanatics Sportsbook; the Dodgers are aiming to become the first MLB team to three-peat since the 2000 New York Yankees.

How do they do it? Stars. From Duke Snider in the 1950s to Sandy Koufax in the 1960s to the current roster that features a trio of future Hall of Famers (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman) and an embarrassment of riches in the starting rotation, the Dodgers have always been a star-driven franchise in a star-driven town.

But who is the best player to ever wear the uniform? These are the 30 Best Dodgers of All Time, Ranked.