Lil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo

Lil Wayne was once forced to redesign the Young Money logo because of the New York Yankees.

While reminiscing about his first condo in Miami with Craig Carton on The Joint Venture Show, Wayne recalled having the Young Money logo on his door, which clearly indicated who lived on that floor.

“Was the Young Money door one of the dumb expenses you had when you were 19?” Carton asked.

Wayne revealed the door was a gift, adding, “Before the Yankees sued me.”

The rapper said the Yankees believed his label’s “YM” logo “looked too much” like the interlocking “NY” logo that appears on the team’s hat and home jersey.