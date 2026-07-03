Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys who quickly made an impact with his 2016 rookie season, setting the franchise rookie record for passing yards. Known for his poise under pressure and resilience recovering from a severe ankle injury in 2020, Prescott anchors the Cowboys’ offense with a dual-threat style that combines accurate passing and effective rushing. Off the field, he is deeply involved in community programs focused on youth empowerment and has built a notable business portfolio, including partnerships with major brands like Adidas. His relevance in the NFL community comes from consistently delivering clutch performances in high-stakes games, which fuels fan loyalty and media narratives around his leadership. Prescott’s influence extends beyond football, as fans and analysts closely follow his contract negotiations and philanthropic initiatives, highlighting his role as both a sports icon and a figure shaping athlete entrepreneurship.

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Latest Stories

Dak Prescott Salutes Outgoing Cowboys QB Will Grier After He Announces Retirement
Sports

Dak Prescott Shares Message After Will Grier’s NFL Career Comes to an End

Why Dak Prescott’s parting words hit different for Will Grier, the Panthers’ retired QB whose brief NFL stats hide a wild football backstory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Celebrate Daughter's Birthday Together
Sports

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Reunite for Daughter Aurora’s First Birthday

Inside the tender birthday photos showing Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos finding their footing as co-parents.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arling
Pop Culture

Caitlin Rance Denies Romance With Dak Prescott After Fort Worth Outing Sparks Speculation

The would-be bridesmaid was photographed alongside the Cowboys quarterback at a Pro Bull Riders event on Friday.

Mark Elibert61 days ago
Dak Prescott Spotted Holding Hands With Ex Sarah Jane Ramos' Former Bridesmaid
Sports

Inside Dak Prescott’s Night Out with Ex Sarah Jane Ramos’ Bridesmaid

Dak Prescott’s night out with college friend Caitlin Rance has fans digging back into his breakup, alleged infidelity, and behind-the-scenes Cowboys chatter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Sarah Jane Ramos Says She's 'Feeling So Grateful' After Dak Prescott Split
Sports

Sarah Jane Ramos Shares ‘Grateful’ Post After Dak Prescott Split

After a high-profile offseason breakup and canceled Lake Como wedding, Sarah Jane Ramos shifts focus to motherhood, gratitude, and co-parenting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo72 days ago
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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Peacefully Resolve Their Custody Arrangement
Sports

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Strike Peaceful Custody Deal

After a called-off Italy wedding and public split, the Cowboys QB and Ramos quietly agree to co-parenting terms—here’s what the deal actually includes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Dak Prescott Drags Ex Sarah Jane Ramos to Court for Custody Battle
Sports

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Pause Court Fight for Child Custody

Inside the exes’ quiet truce: why Dak and Sarah Jane are hitting pause on the courtroom drama to negotiate custody behind closed doors.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Erin Andrews Defends Dak Prescott, Claims He's Received 'Hate' After Sarah Jane Ramos Breakup
Sports

Erin Andrews Slams Dak Prescott ‘Hate’ After Sarah Jane Ramos Split

From quiet St. Jude donations to locker room respect, Andrews details why she’s riding for Prescott as Cowboys drama and cheating rumors swirl.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
Dak Prescott Suffers Cowboys Shakeup After Sarah Jane Ramos Split
Sports

Dak Prescott Faces Cowboys O-Line Shakeup Ahead of 2026 Season

With Brock Hoffman signing with the Steelers, the Cowboys lose a versatile lineman as Dak Prescott heads into a pivotal 2026 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Dak Prescott's Ex Resurfaces Following 'Monogamy Ultimatum' Report
Sports

Dak Prescott’s Ex Resurfaces as ‘Monogamy Ultimatum’ Report Circulates

From a canceled Lake Como wedding to new IG Stories, here’s the latest on Dak Prescott’s ex after the ‘monogamy ultimatum’ report.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
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Dak Prescott Wedding Called Off Over 'Ongoing Infidelity Issues'
Sports

Dak Prescott Wedding Reportedly Called Off Over 'Ongoing Infidelity Issues'

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their planned Lake Como wedding weeks before the ceremony after a report cited 'ongoing infidelity issues.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Wedding Cancellation Email Leaked: 'We Deeply Apologize'
Sports

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Wedding Cancellation Email Leaked: 'We Deeply Apologize'

From Bahamas blowup to canceled Italy vows, here’s what the leaked email reveals about Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ broken engagement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Split Was 'Mutual,' Say Reps
Sports

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Split Was 'Mutual,' Say Reps

Inside the last-minute decision that ended their Italy wedding plans—and why Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos insist there was no explosive fight behind it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
Dak Prescott in a light suit and Sarah Jane Ramos in a beige dress smile for the camera at an event with NFL logos in the background.
Sports

Dak Prescott, Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Reportedly Split Weeks Before Wedding

The couple, who share two young children, reportedly called off their wedding after a blowup argument during their Bahamas bachelor and bachelorette trip.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, number 4, with a tattooed arm, stands on the field.
Sports

New Video Shows Dak Prescott Spitting Toward Jalen Carter First Before Eagles Star’s Ejection

Video shows Prescott spitting in Carter's direction moments before Carter fired one back.

Brad Appleton315 days ago
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NFL players Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform and Rashan Gary wearing a colorful sweater and yellow beanie at a press conference.
Sports

Dak Prescott Chimes in on Micah Parsons Trade: ‘It’s Good That a Solution Happened'

Dak Prescott Chimes in on Micah Parsons Trade: ‘It’s Good That a Solution Happened'

Mark Elibert318 days ago

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