After dropping a joint apparel collection in 2024, Angel Reese and the candy brand Reese’s are now teaming up for a collaborative release of her Reebok signature shoe.

This “Reese’s” Reebok Angel Reese 1 collab sports a combination of brown, orange, and yellow hues directly inspired by the popular Reese’s Pieces candy. The tongue also features Reese’s initials written in the candy brand’s popular font, while the look is completed with a brown midsole and a gum brown outsole. The sneaker also comes with special packaging with an orange shoe box.