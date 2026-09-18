Sneakers

The 'Reese's' Reebok Angel Reese 1 Releases in October

Here's how to buy the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Reese's' collab.

'Reese's' Reebok Angel Reese 1
The 'Reese's' Reebok Angel Reese 1 releases in October. Via Reebok

After dropping a joint apparel collection in 2024, Angel Reese and the candy brand Reese’s are now teaming up for a collaborative release of her Reebok signature shoe.

This “Reese’s” Reebok Angel Reese 1 collab sports a combination of brown, orange, and yellow hues directly inspired by the popular Reese’s Pieces candy. The tongue also features Reese’s initials written in the candy brand’s popular font, while the look is completed with a brown midsole and a gum brown outsole. The sneaker also comes with special packaging with an orange shoe box.

“The Angel Reese 1 ‘Reese’s’ is one of the colorways I’ve been most excited to drop this season,” Reese said about her latest collab. “Bringing together two of my long-term partners for a fun and unexpected collab is special. We designed this colorway especially for my fans, for the Reese’s Pieces.”

The “Reese’s” Reebok Angel Reese 1 collab drops on Oct. 20 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists for $160. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

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