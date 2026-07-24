Troy Aikman

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Here’s Troy Aikman’s Response When Asked About Being Called ‘White Jay-Z’ (UPDATE)

The NFL Hall of Famer claimed he still sees the memes in his feed that were created back in 2017.

Mark Elibert1026 days ago
FOX NFL Lead Play by Play announcer Joe Buck attends the FOX Upfront.
Sports

Joe Buck to Reportedly Leave Fox to Join ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' With Troy Aikman

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the 'New York Post,' Joe Buck is gearing up to leave Fox and is expected to sign a five-year contract with ESPN.

Brad Callas1597 days ago
joe buck troy aikman
Sports

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Military Flyover Comments Caught on Hot Mic: 'Ain't Happening With Kamala-Biden Ticket'

The broadcasting duo was heard criticizing a military flyover at Raymond James Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

Xavier Hamilton2104 days ago
Troy Aikman on the field
Sports

Troy Aikman Calls Out Doug Gottlieb Over His Bad Andrew Luck Take

"That’s total bullsh*t Doug," Aikman tweeted.

Xavier Hamilton2526 days ago
Troy Aikman/Jay Z mash up.
Sports

Twitter Is Convinced That Troy Aikman Looks Like Jay Z

A bunch of people on Twitter decided Troy Aikman and Jay Z side-by-side looked alike, and the results are uncanny...kind of.

Gavin Evans3470 days ago
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Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
Sports

There's a Petition to Prevent Joe Buck and Troy Aikman From Covering the Packers/Cowboys Game

Sorry, but the NFL on Fox isn't going to ban their No. 1 broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from covering Sunday's Packers/Cowboys game.

Jose Martinez3482 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Skip Bayless Wants to Squash His 20-Year Beef With Troy Aikman

Skip Bayless says that he has not seen nor talked with Troy Aikman in 20 years.

Dana Scott3532 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Troy Aikman Blasts Fox Sports for Hiring Skip Bayless

Troy Aikman is not at all happy with Fox Sports' hiring of Skip Bayless.

Gavin Evans3609 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Troy Aikman Thinks the Cowboys Will Sign RGIII or Johnny Manziel

Troy Aikman believes the Cowboys will sign either Robert Griffin III or Johnny Manziel to be their backup QB next season

Brett Pollakoff3833 days ago
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