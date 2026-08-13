20 Best NFL QBs Right Now, 2026

For nearly the last decade, a quartet of names from the AFC have dominated the quarterback position: Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. Joe Burrow. But that started to change last season. The veteran Matthew Stafford walked away with his first MVP, while the Super Bowl starters were second-year quarterback Drake Maye and former journeyman Sam Darnold, who was on his fifth team in eight seasons.
The 2026 NFL season promises another shakeup. The big four all face some sort of challenge—Mahomes and Burrow are returning from injury; Jackson and Allen will suit up for a first-year coach—and there’s a crop of young, ascending signal-callers ready to claim their spot. Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence appeared to fulfil the potential that made them both former top overall picks. Justin Herbert looks destined to vault into the upper echelon. And Maye hopes to win one more game than he did in 2025.
The NFL is in a golden age of quarterback play. There’s never been this much talent lining up under center. These are the 20 Best NFL QBs Right Now.
Aaron Rodgers
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 42
2025 Stats: 327-498 65.7 CMP% 3,322 YDS 24 TD 7 INT 94.8 RTG
The four-time MVP is calling it a career at the end of season 22, his second with the Steelers and his first with head coach Mike McCarthy since their years together in Green Bay. Rodgers is no longer the quarterback from back then—age and a 2023 Achilles tear have robbed him of his athleticism—but he was still good enough to drag the Steelers to a division title last season. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Bo Nix
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 26
2025 Stats: 388-612 63.4 CMP% 3,931 YDS 25 TD 11 INT 87.8 RTG
If we were comparing Bo Nix to an NBA player, he’d be among the top volume shooters. In his second NFL season, Nix led the league in pass attempts with 612, and racked up nearly 4,000 passing yards through sheer persistence. Nix was able to dive right into Sean Payton’s system and while the quick-play offense kept his yards per attempt at just 6.4 in 2025, the young quarterback executed the scheme extremely well. Nix will likely continue to improve, especially in areas such as deep-ball accuracy and consistency. However, his decision-making is trending in the right direction, and Denver should feel great about the prospect of Nix as their long-term answer at quarterback.—Jeff Smith
Brock Purdy
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
2025 Stats: 197-284 69.4 CMP% 2,167 YDS 20 TD 10 INT 100.5 RTG
Brock Purdy’s 2025 season was a frustrating tale of what could have been for the 49ers’ consistently reliable signal-caller. Limited to just nine games due to nagging shoulder and toe injuries, the former "Mr. Irrelevant" still managed to post a 100.5 passer rating and a blistering 69.4 completion percentage when healthy. Critics can (and likely will) continue to push the narrative that Purdy is a product of Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, but the tape tells a different story. Purdy processes information at lightning speed, operates with anticipation that can rival any NFL quarterback, and has consistently displayed impressive accuracy throughout his career. If he can just stay on the field, the 49ers remain legitimate Super Bowl threats.—JS
Jayden Daniels
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
2025 Stats: 114-188 60.6 CMP% 1262 TDS 8 TD 3 INT 88.1 RTG
It was unlikely that Jayden Daniels could replicate his magical 2024 campaign—winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Washington Commanders to an unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game. But season two was an unmitigated disaster. Daniels was lucky to escape in one piece—a myriad of injuries including a left-knee sprain and a gruesome dislocated elbow limited him to seven games, But the greater concern for the Commanders is that even when Daniels was healthy, he didn’t resemble the elusive and accurate dual threat that flummoxed defenses in 2024. —TG
CJ Stroud
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 24
2025 Stats: 273-423 64.5 CMP% 3,041 YDS 19 TD 8 INT 92.9 RTG
Stroud’s 2025 hovered somewhere in between his 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year form and the sophomore slump in 2024 that ended with the Texans firing their offensive coordinator. On his best days, the Ohio State product is a cerebral QB who anticipates well and is accurate with his ball placement. But the lasting image of Stroud from 2025 was him melting down against New England in the AFC Divisional Round. In one of the worst postseason performances of all time, Stroud threw four first-half picks and completed just 42 percent of his passes in the Texans’ 28-16 loss. Stroud is extension eligible but has yet to re-sign with Houston. Watch this space. . . — TG
Baker Mayfield
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 31
2025 Stats: 343-543 63.2 CMP% 3,693 YDS 26 TD 11 INT 90.6 RTG
The Baker Mayfield comeback tour has been in full effect since he landed in Tampa Bay, even if it hit a bit of a speed bump in 2025 due to injuries. Battling through several injuries most of the season, including his arm, shoulder, and knee, Mayfield’s production naturally dipped a bit down the stretch. It also didn’t help that the Buccaneers’ top-two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, each played single-digit games last year. Still, the fiery 31-year-old managed to eclipse 3,600 yards and throw 26 touchdowns, showcasing the trademark grit that he’s put on display throughout his career. He isn't the most consistent quarterback in the league, but when he gets into a rhythm, Mayfield is a dangerous gunslinger who isn't afraid to let it rip. Maybe the most impressive part of Mayfield’s personality is simply his will and desire to win, something that’s apparent during every game.—JS
Jalen Hurts
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 28
2025 Stats: 294-454 64.8 CMP% 3,224 YDS 25 TD 6 INT 98.5 RTG
Though Hurts threw a career-high 25 touchdowns, it was a down season for the Super Bowl LIX MVP. He missed receivers, looked indecisive, and held onto the ball too long and the Eagles offense sputtered, averaging almost a touchdown less per game than it did in 2024. As QB1, he shouldered much of the blame even though there was enough of that to go around—the offense line play also declined, Saquon Barkley averaged 1.7 fewer yards per carry, and first year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the eventual fall guy, appeared in over his head. Hurts will get a chance to change the narrative this season with new playcaller Sean Mannion. —TG
Jordan Love
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 27
2025 Stats: 291-439 66.3 CMP% 3,381 YDS 23 TD 6 INT 101.2 RTG
The transition from Aaron Rodgers is officially in the rearview mirror and honestly doesn’t even feel like a talking point anymore. This is largely thanks to Jordan Love being completely comfortable in the driver's seat. Despite missing time briefly in 2025, the Packers' signal-caller delivered the type of efficient play that we’re now accustomed to seeing from him. He posted a solid 101.2 passer rating and threw just six interceptions over 15 games. Love has fully mastered Matt LaFleur's system, blending his natural arm talent with an impressive ability to make the right reads pre-snap. He might not have posted eye-popping yardage totals last year, but his ability to take care of the football and deliver clutch throws down the stretch proves Green Bay is set at the quarterback position once again. —JS
Jared Goff
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 31
2025 Stats: 393-578 68.0 CMP% 4,564 YDS 34 TD 8 INT 105.5 RTG
Jared Goff’s laid-back demeanor isn’t fooling anyone anymore. The Lions' QB is playing some of the best football we’ve seen in the Motor City. Even with a midseason play-calling change in 2025, Goff once again posted stellar numbers. He finished up the year with over 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns, cementing himself as the engine of Detroit’s high-octane offense. He remains one of the NFL’s best and smartest passers when he gets time in the pocket, and displays a level of accuracy on intermediate attempts that even the harshest critic would be impressed with. Although Goff’s lone area of struggle seems to emerge under heavy pressure, he and the Lions have both continued to take strides forward and remain legitimate Super Bowl contenders.—JS
Trevor Lawrence
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 26
2025 Stats: 341-560 60.9 CMP% 4,007 YDS 29 TD 12 INT 91.0 RTG
We were almost about to give up on Trevor Lawrence during the eight-game losing streak that ran into 2024. But last season, under first-year head coach and playcaller Liam Coen, he looked like the Trevor Lawrence that was once hailed as a generatioanl NFL prospect. How did he do it? There was no major overhaul. Coen tinkered with Lawrence’s footwork and emphasized quick, rhythm reads. But the results were there on the field. Lawrence cut down on his picks, made big plays with his arm and his legs, and led the Jaguars to a division title. —TG
Caleb Williams
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 24
2025 Stats: 330-568 58.1 CMP% 3,942 YDS 27 TD 10 INT 90.1 RTG
It’s been a long time coming, but there’s a real reason to believe that Caleb Williams is the savior at quarterback that Chicago has been praying for. After a turbulent start to his career, Williams flashed the upside and stellar playmaking ability that made him the clear-cut No. 1 pick in 2024. Throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, Williams proved he has the exceptional arm talent and bold playmaking ability to survive in the Windy City. He’s still going through some early NFL struggles, specifically holding onto the ball too long and forcing the issue at times, but a low interception total is one stat that highlights his rapidly maturing decision-making. Williams’ big leap in his second season is a great sign, and now the league will wait to see if he can continue the upward trajectory.—JS
Sam Darnold
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 29
2025 Stats: 323-477 67.7 CMP% 4048 YDS 25 TD 14 INT 99.1 RTG
Sammy D went from seeing ghosts with the New York Jets to lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot happened in between. Darnold made stops in Carollina, San Francisco, and, finally, Minnesota, where he revitalized his career in 2024 before leaving in free agency. Darnold was the same guy in Seattle: a hyper-athletic big armed QB, who sometimes needs to dial down the recklessness a bit. But he also proved to be a deft play-action passer and big-time playoff performer. —TG
Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 33
2025 Stats: 404-600 67.3 CMP% 4,552 YDS 30 TD 10 INT 99.5 RTG
If quarterback rankings were based solely on regular-season play, Dak Prescott would have a legitimate case for a spot near the top. The 33-year-old veteran once again eclipsed the 4,500-yard mark in 2025, tossing 30 touchdowns and leading a group that quickly became one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. However, in Dallas, regular-season accolades are the only thing that can be talked about for as long as most can remember. Despite his statistical brilliance and undeniable leadership, the playoff ghosts that have plagued quarterbacks since Troy Aikman are still doing damage, and Prescott is again facing that scrutiny as he heads into a new season. He possesses all the pre-snap brilliance, decision-making and arm talent you could want in a franchise quarterback, but it’s unfortunately only been on full display in Weeks 1-17.—JS
Justin Herbert
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 28
2025 Stats: 340-512 66.4 CMP% 3,727 YDS 26 TD 13 INT 94.1 RTG
Justin Herbert entered the NFL with one of the most impressive cannons for a right arm in recent memory, and it remains just as elite heading into 2026. However, the Chargers' offense didn’t leave fans nearly as impressed as many expected, finishing in the middle of the NFL in yards per game. As for Herbert, he proved he can still make every throw on the field, but posted his second-highest interception total in a season, doing so on far fewer attempts than he had in 2021, when he was picked off 15 times. Under Jim Harbaugh's physical, run-first mentality, Herbert is no longer being asked to throw the ball 40 times a game to save the defense. Although his stats aren’t as eye-opening as his first two seasons, the good news is that the Chargers finally seem focused on building a balanced team around their superstar signal-caller.—JS
Drake Maye
Team: New England Patriots|
Age: 23
2025 Stats: 354-492 72.0 CMP% 4,394 YDS 31 TD 8 INT 113.5 RTG
Any questions about the Drake Maye era in Foxborough were put to rest after his 2025 season. The former UNC standout took a staggering leap forward during his sophomore campaign, consistently playing like one of the best QBs in the game. Maye led the league in passer rating (113.5) and completion percentage (72.0%), showcasing the kind of pinpoint accuracy and poise that New England hasn't seen since a guy named Brady left town. Maye’s stellar numbers as a passer also overshadow his underrated mobility, and following a season when it all came together for the 23-year-old, the sky is the absolute limit for the reigning Most Improved Player.—JS
Lamar Jackson
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 29
2025 Stats: 192-302 63.6 CMP% 2,549 YDS 21 TD 7 INT 103.8 RTG
Lamar Jackson remains one of the most electric, game-changing dual-threat weapons the NFL has seen at quarterback, but it’s beginning to feel like the narrative in Baltimore is getting stale. The two-time MVP still dominates the regular season with his ability to change the game with his legs and a pocket presence that has become incredibly impressive, yet the ultimate prize continues to elude him. Hampered by injuries in 2025, Jackson proved he can still sling it at an elite level, wrapping up the season with a 103.8 passer rating. However, as the Ravens gear up for another regular-season battle attempting to take the AFC North crown, the pressure is mounting. It’s no longer about whether Lamar can win; it’s about whether he can win when it matters most in January.—JS
Joe Burrow
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 29
2025 Stats: 173-259 66.8.CMP% 1,809 YDS 17 TD 5 INT 100.7 RTG
It’s almost now-or-never for Joe Cool. Despite posting absurd passing numbers, the story remains the same for Burrow and the Bengals: the offensive line can’t protect him; he can’t stay healthy; and the defense can’t stop anyone. That’s a recipe for disaster—and the Bengals haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022 season. But we can’t quit Burrow just yet. No one throws a prettier deep ball and few are as decisive at the line of scrimmage, although it helps to have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lined up on the outside. —TG
Patrick Mahomes
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 30
2025 Stats: 315-502 62.7 CMP% 3,587 YDS 22 TD 11 INT 89.6 RTG
The Chiefs dynasty appeared to come to an end in Week 14 at home against the Texans. Their season then went from bad to worse the next week against the Chargers when Mahomes went down with a torn ACL. But the three-time Super Bowl champ appears ready to return for Week 1. At the time of his injury, Mahomes was in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career. He’ll have some reinforcements in the backfield when he comes back; the Chiefs signed Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to a big free agent contract last winter. — TG
Josh Allen
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 30
2025 Stats: 319-460 69.3 CMP% 3,668 YDS 25 TD 10 INT 102.2 RTG
Allen didn’t put up video game numbers like his 2024 campaign but entered the postseason poised to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season. Then, a familiar thing occurred. Buffalo lost in the AFC Divisional Round. This time, however, the season didn’t end at the hands of Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow as it had from 2021 to 2025. The Bills lost in overtime to the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix. Allen was terrible on that day, accounting for four turnovers. Now, Buffalo hopes that first-year head coach Joe Brady, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator, can take them to the next level. —TG
Matthew Stafford
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 38
2025 Stats: 388-597 65.0 CMP% 4,707 YDS 46 TD 8 INT 109.2 RTG
The Rams reloaded prior to last season, adding Davante Adams to an already talented receiver room and remaking their offensive line. Still, no one saw that coming. In Year 17 Stafford resembled 2004 Manning or 07 Brady in terms of production and he captured his first MVP, quieting those retirement rumors that shadowed him the previous offseason. Stafford was excellent in the playoffs, yet the Rams’ season ended in the NFC Championship Game because the defense couldn’t stop the Seahawks offense. In response, the Rams went all in, trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. It’s Super Bowl or bust in Inglewood. —TG