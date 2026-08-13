20 Best NFL QBs Right Now, 2026

For nearly the last decade, a quartet of names from the AFC have dominated the quarterback position: Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. Joe Burrow. But that started to change last season. The veteran Matthew Stafford walked away with his first MVP, while the Super Bowl starters were second-year quarterback Drake Maye and former journeyman Sam Darnold, who was on his fifth team in eight seasons.

The 2026 NFL season promises another shakeup. The big four all face some sort of challenge—Mahomes and Burrow are returning from injury; Jackson and Allen will suit up for a first-year coach—and there’s a crop of young, ascending signal-callers ready to claim their spot. Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence appeared to fulfil the potential that made them both former top overall picks. Justin Herbert looks destined to vault into the upper echelon. And Maye hopes to win one more game than he did in 2025.

The NFL is in a golden age of quarterback play. There’s never been this much talent lining up under center. These are the 20 Best NFL QBs Right Now.