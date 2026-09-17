Kid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Cudi also dismissed Peter Rosenberg's disappointment over his appearance at the show, citing nearly two decades of friendship and telling him, "U not family."

Ebro said Cudi described publicly reconnecting with Ye at his Chicago homecoming concert as "tough," while stressing that he still sees the rapper as his brother and wants to love him.

Kid Cudi has shared that he's accepted Ebro Darden's apology regarding a private conversation they had about Kanye West which was shared without consent. In a since-deleted X post shared on Thursday (September 17), Cudi aired out his issues with the radio host and broadcaster speaking about the conversation. "Ebro, u were sitting next to me at dinner (not planned) and we were having a private conversation," he wrote. "Not an interview. U are thirsty, and I think u speaking about our conversation publicly is classless and I don’t respect u any longer."

Cudi explained that he spoke to Ebro at a dinner they attended together, assuming that he "really just wanted to talk," but afterwards believed Ebro just wanted to get a story, rather than having a private conversation.

"I learned a valuable lesson today, never talk to journalist unless it's for an actual interview," he continued. "Good thing Zane [Lowe] has a million times more class than you. None of what we talked about at Apple Park is a news clip. I’ll just talk to him. P.S. I’d really appreciate it if u don’t discuss me ever again. Thank u."

Ebro shared on a recent episode of The Ebro, Laura & Rosenberg Show that Cudi told him it was "tough" reconnecting with Kanye West publicly during his homecoming concert in Chicago earlier this month.

"He was like, 'That’s my brother, I want to love him,' and I was like, 'I think that's the complicated thing about this whole thing,'" Ebro said in the clip below. "There are people showing up because they want to support a guy who's claiming to be on a path to improvement." He said that people criticized Cudi for showing up to the performance, suggesting that him being there was "forgiveness." Ebro added that Cudi has had experience dealing with people struggling with mental health in his personal life before, including his brother who suffers from schizophrenia.

Ebro’s co-host, Peter Rosenberg, previously criticized artists for showing up to support Ye at the show despite his history of antisemitism, which included a song titled "Heil Hitler." However, later in the day on Thursday, Cudi took to X to indicate that Ebro reached out to him to smooth thing out. "Ebro just apologized sincerely and I accept it," he wrote. "All good now. Enjoy yall day!!”