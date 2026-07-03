Michael Irvin

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Michael Irvin in glasses and a leather jacket stands in a stadium, wearing a cross necklace and a shirt with a "U" logo.
Sports

Michael Irvin Jokes He Wishes He Used Mental Health Defense After 1996 Cocaine Arrest

The Hall of Famer looked back on his past with humor as he discussed how athlete accountability and narratives have evolved.

Mark Elibert164 days ago
Split image of Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin and Cam'ron and Mase.
Sports

Michael Irvin Says Mase and Cam'ron 'Remind Me a Lot of' Himself and Deion Sanders

Michael Irvin tells Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' that the friendship between Mase and Cam'ron is reminiscent of him and Deion Sanders.

Jose Martinez312 days ago
Michael Irvin attends Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Michael Irvin Jokes He Enticed Women Into Bed By Showing Off $1 Million Check

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the former Dallas Cowboys star revealed that he wasn't ashamed of flaunting his wealth to impress women.

Joe Price316 days ago
Sandy Irvin and Michael Irvin attend "The Longest Yard" screening Arrivals at Clearview's Chelsea West Cinemas NYC USA on May 24, 2005.
Sports

Michael Irvin on Wife’s Alzheimer’s: ‘It’s Quite Hard to Take Care of Someone 24 Hours a Day'

Last year, the former Dallas Cowboys star revealed that his wife was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in her 50s.

Joe Price317 days ago
Michael Irvin wearing a blue checkered suit and glasses, standing against a wooden backdrop.
Sports

Fan Suggesting Michael Irvin as Black Panther Sparks Hilarious Clips

Marvel Studios present Kevin Feige previously stated there are no plans to recast Black Panther.

Jose Martinez554 days ago
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Michael Irvin, Jake Paul, and Mike Tyson are pictured. Irvin is in a blue suit, Paul in sunglasses and chains, Tyson shirtless.
Sports

Michael Irvin Says Mike Tyson Couldn't Uppercut Jake Paul Because of Contract Clause

The Dallas Cowboys legend says the whole fight was one big lie.

Mark Elibert605 days ago
Sports

Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Denies Wrongdoing

The NFL Hall of Famer was accused of misconduct last February during Super Bowl weekend.

Mark Elibert917 days ago
Sports

Michael Irvin Calls Out His Son's Rap Career: 'You Grew Up in a Gated Community Your Whole Life’

The Dallas Cowboys legend's son has released two albums as Tut Tarantino.

Brad Callas1001 days ago
HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game
Sports

Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman's Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction

Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage following a complaint from a woman after an interaction in a hotel lobby.

Joe Price1255 days ago
michael irvin
Sports

Michael Irvin Says Unvaccinated Cowboys Don't Want to Be Champions (UPDATE)

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin ripped his team for being among the list of NFL franchises that have not yet reached the 85% vaccine threshold.

Brad Callas1825 days ago
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Texans
Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Said Bill O'Brien Equated Him With Aaron Hernandez, According to Michael Irvin (UPDATE)

Michael Irvin said that Texans coach Bill O'Brien compared Hopkins to former Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez.

Xavier Hamilton2313 days ago
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Michael Irvin Clarifies Comments About Cowboys Trading Dak Prescott to Sign Tom Brady

Michael Irvin said "some very significant people" were discussing the Cowboys upheaval.

Xavier Hamilton2350 days ago
tweets mean nfl
Sports

Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.

Abel Shifferaw2360 days ago
Michael Irvin attends SiriusXM
Sports

Michael Irvin Says He's 100 Percent Cancer-Free

The former star announced the news on Instagram.

Xavier Hamilton2665 days ago
michael irvin
Sports

Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Asks for Prayers After Throat Biopsy

The Dallas Cowboys legend is awaiting test results.

Alex Galbraith2670 days ago
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Antonio Brown
Sports

Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Badly'

According to Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown is down to play for the 49ers.

Xavier Hamilton2741 days ago
Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner speak onstage at A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' concert
Sports

Trump-Inspired #TakeAKnee Weekend Has NFL Commentators at a Loss for Words

For pundits like ESPN's Rex Ryan, silence might be a preferable alternative this week.

Omar Burgess3219 days ago

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