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Michael Irvin Jokes He Wishes He Used Mental Health Defense After 1996 Cocaine Arrest
The Hall of Famer looked back on his past with humor as he discussed how athlete accountability and narratives have evolved.
Michael Irvin Says Mase and Cam'ron 'Remind Me a Lot of' Himself and Deion Sanders
Michael Irvin tells Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' that the friendship between Mase and Cam'ron is reminiscent of him and Deion Sanders.
Michael Irvin Jokes He Enticed Women Into Bed By Showing Off $1 Million Check
In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the former Dallas Cowboys star revealed that he wasn't ashamed of flaunting his wealth to impress women.
Michael Irvin on Wife’s Alzheimer’s: ‘It’s Quite Hard to Take Care of Someone 24 Hours a Day'
Last year, the former Dallas Cowboys star revealed that his wife was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in her 50s.
Fan Suggesting Michael Irvin as Black Panther Sparks Hilarious Clips
Marvel Studios present Kevin Feige previously stated there are no plans to recast Black Panther.
Michael Irvin Says Mike Tyson Couldn't Uppercut Jake Paul Because of Contract Clause
The Dallas Cowboys legend says the whole fight was one big lie.
Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Denies Wrongdoing
The NFL Hall of Famer was accused of misconduct last February during Super Bowl weekend.
Michael Irvin Calls Out His Son's Rap Career: 'You Grew Up in a Gated Community Your Whole Life’
The Dallas Cowboys legend's son has released two albums as Tut Tarantino.
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman's Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction
Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage following a complaint from a woman after an interaction in a hotel lobby.
Michael Irvin Says Unvaccinated Cowboys Don't Want to Be Champions (UPDATE)
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin ripped his team for being among the list of NFL franchises that have not yet reached the 85% vaccine threshold.
DeAndre Hopkins Said Bill O'Brien Equated Him With Aaron Hernandez, According to Michael Irvin (UPDATE)
Michael Irvin said that Texans coach Bill O'Brien compared Hopkins to former Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez.
Michael Irvin Clarifies Comments About Cowboys Trading Dak Prescott to Sign Tom Brady
Michael Irvin said "some very significant people" were discussing the Cowboys upheaval.
Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.
Michael Irvin Says He's 100 Percent Cancer-Free
The former star announced the news on Instagram.
Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Asks for Prayers After Throat Biopsy
The Dallas Cowboys legend is awaiting test results.
Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Badly'
According to Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown is down to play for the 49ers.
Trump-Inspired #TakeAKnee Weekend Has NFL Commentators at a Loss for Words
For pundits like ESPN's Rex Ryan, silence might be a preferable alternative this week.
Darren Woodson Tells a Story About the Time a Butt Naked Michael Irvin Smack-Talked Cowboys’ Rookies
Michael Irvin was and still is out of his mind.