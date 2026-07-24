Tony Romo

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Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson pose with a big check.
Sports

Phil Mickelson Floats Michael Jordan and Steph Curry as Possible Partners for 'The Match 3'

Phil Mickelson floated hypothetical match-ups for 'The Match III,' including Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan as well as Larry David and Bill Murray.

Gavin Evans2250 days ago
Tony Romo
Sports

Tony Romo Reportedly Inks $17 Million Broadcast Deal With CBS

Sources say the total value of the contract exceeds $100 million.

Joshua Espinoza2339 days ago
Cat on the field during Dolphins/Ravens game.
Sports

Tony Romo's Call of a Cat Running on the Field During the Dolphins/Ravens Game Was Spectacular

A cat ran on the field near the end of the terrible Dolphins/Ravens game on Thursday night.

Chris Yuscavage3194 days ago
tony romo jersey in court
Sports

Las Vegas Man Facing Death Penalty for Murder Wore a Tony Romo Jersey to His Trial

A Las Vegas man convicted of double murder wore a Tony Romo jersey to the final day of his trial.

Kyle Neubeck3309 days ago
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Matthew Emmons
Sports

Phil Simms Shares His Perspective on CBS Deciding to Replace Him with Tony Romo

Tony Romo is taking Phil Simms' spot on CBS' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team.

Aaron C. Mansfield3383 days ago
Tony Romo smiles in the Mavericks' layup line.
Sports

Mark Cuban Says NBA Shut Down His Idea to Have Tony Romo Play in Game for Mavericks

Mark Cuban says he wanted to have Tony Romo play for the Mavericks on Tuesday night but the NBA wouldn't allow it.

Chris Yuscavage3392 days ago
tony romo dallas mavericks
Sports

Tony Romo is Coming Out of Retirement to Join the Dallas Mavericks

Tony Romo will be a “Maverick for a day” and will dress for the team’s home finale.

Kyle Neubeck3395 days ago
Tony Romo stands on the sideline during a Cowboys game last season.
Sports

Tony Romo Literally Just Retired, and There Are Already More Comeback Rumors Than We Can Count

Tony Romo retired from football at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. By 9, people were already speculating about him making a comeback next season.

Chris Yuscavage3399 days ago
Tim Heitman
Sports

Cris Carter Thinks The Cowboys Could Land a Superstar in a Trade for Tony Romo

Cris Carter thinks the Cowboys should have their sights set on J.J. Watt.

Aaron C. Mansfield3474 days ago
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Sports

Dez Bryant Hilariously Attempted to Crash Cowboys' QB Meeting After Throwing TD Against Lions

Dez Bryant reportedly tried to attend a Cowboys' quarterback meeting this week after throwing a touchdown against the Lions on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3496 days ago
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Sports

Troy Aikman Thinks Jerry Jones Still Wants Tony Romo to be Dallas' Starting QB

Troy Aikman isn't sure Jerry Jones wants Dak Prescott as Dallas' starting quarterback right now.

Aaron C. Mansfield3509 days ago
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Sports

NFL Fans Call for Cowboys to Bench Dak Prescott for Tony Romo After Loss to Giants

Dak Prescott lost just the second game of his rookie season on Sunday night, but Twitter responded by calling for the Cowboys to bench him.

Chris Yuscavage3512 days ago
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Sports

Tony Romo Reportedly Interested in Joining Broncos Next Season

Tony Romo reportedly has his eye on joining the Denver Broncos in the upcoming offseason.

Gavin Evans3534 days ago
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Sports

Tony Romo Is Willing to Be the Cowboys' Backup Quarterback to Dak Prescott

The Cowboys are 7-1 since Dak Prescott replaced Tony Romo at the start of this season.

Dana Scott3541 days ago
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Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott plays against Packers
Sports

Should Cowboys' Dak Prescott Be Benched for Tony Romo After Breaking Tom Brady's Completion Record?

The previous completion record was held by Tom Brady at 162 completions without an interception to start an NFL career.

Dana Scott3569 days ago
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Sports

Skip Bayless Says Jessica Simpson Kept Tony Romo From Reaching His Potential

Skip Bayless says Tony Romo could have had a better career without Jessica Simpson.

Aaron C. Mansfield3572 days ago
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Sports

Jerry Jones Says Placing Tony Romo on Injured Reserve Is Like "Circumcising the Mosquito"

Jerry Jones says he won't place Tony Romo on the injured reserve list because of his back injury and compared it to "circumcising the mosquito."

Dana Scott3609 days ago

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