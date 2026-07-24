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Phil Mickelson Floats Michael Jordan and Steph Curry as Possible Partners for 'The Match 3'
Phil Mickelson floated hypothetical match-ups for 'The Match III,' including Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan as well as Larry David and Bill Murray.
Tony Romo Reportedly Inks $17 Million Broadcast Deal With CBS
Sources say the total value of the contract exceeds $100 million.
ESPN Reportedly Set to Offer Deal That Would Make Tony Romo the Highest-Paid Sportscaster in TV History
Let the Tony Romo sweepstakes begin.
Tony Romo's Call of a Cat Running on the Field During the Dolphins/Ravens Game Was Spectacular
A cat ran on the field near the end of the terrible Dolphins/Ravens game on Thursday night.
Las Vegas Man Facing Death Penalty for Murder Wore a Tony Romo Jersey to His Trial
A Las Vegas man convicted of double murder wore a Tony Romo jersey to the final day of his trial.
Phil Simms Shares His Perspective on CBS Deciding to Replace Him with Tony Romo
Tony Romo is taking Phil Simms' spot on CBS' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team.
Mark Cuban Says NBA Shut Down His Idea to Have Tony Romo Play in Game for Mavericks
Mark Cuban says he wanted to have Tony Romo play for the Mavericks on Tuesday night but the NBA wouldn't allow it.
Tony Romo is Coming Out of Retirement to Join the Dallas Mavericks
Tony Romo will be a “Maverick for a day” and will dress for the team’s home finale.
Tony Romo Literally Just Retired, and There Are Already More Comeback Rumors Than We Can Count
Tony Romo retired from football at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. By 9, people were already speculating about him making a comeback next season.
Cris Carter Thinks The Cowboys Could Land a Superstar in a Trade for Tony Romo
Cris Carter thinks the Cowboys should have their sights set on J.J. Watt.
Dez Bryant Hilariously Attempted to Crash Cowboys' QB Meeting After Throwing TD Against Lions
Dez Bryant reportedly tried to attend a Cowboys' quarterback meeting this week after throwing a touchdown against the Lions on Monday night.
Troy Aikman Thinks Jerry Jones Still Wants Tony Romo to be Dallas' Starting QB
Troy Aikman isn't sure Jerry Jones wants Dak Prescott as Dallas' starting quarterback right now.
NFL Fans Call for Cowboys to Bench Dak Prescott for Tony Romo After Loss to Giants
Dak Prescott lost just the second game of his rookie season on Sunday night, but Twitter responded by calling for the Cowboys to bench him.
Tony Romo Reportedly Interested in Joining Broncos Next Season
Tony Romo reportedly has his eye on joining the Denver Broncos in the upcoming offseason.
Tony Romo Is Willing to Be the Cowboys' Backup Quarterback to Dak Prescott
The Cowboys are 7-1 since Dak Prescott replaced Tony Romo at the start of this season.
Should Cowboys' Dak Prescott Be Benched for Tony Romo After Breaking Tom Brady's Completion Record?
The previous completion record was held by Tom Brady at 162 completions without an interception to start an NFL career.
Skip Bayless Says Jessica Simpson Kept Tony Romo From Reaching His Potential
Skip Bayless says Tony Romo could have had a better career without Jessica Simpson.
Jerry Jones Says Placing Tony Romo on Injured Reserve Is Like "Circumcising the Mosquito"
Jerry Jones says he won't place Tony Romo on the injured reserve list because of his back injury and compared it to "circumcising the mosquito."