Inside the Shedeur Sanders Rumors Linking the Browns QB to the Dallas Cowboys

According to Sports Illustrated , the idea was raised by Pro Football & Sports Network analyst Cooper Kleinberg, who argued that Dallas could acquire Sanders at a reasonable price and develop him behind franchise quarterback Dak Prescott .

The trade chatter surrounding Shedeur Sanders isn't slowing down—and now one of the NFL's biggest brands has entered the conversation. Amid reports that the Cleveland Browns have received calls about the second-year quarterback's availability, a new analysis has floated the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot.

Those rumors gained further traction after ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo claimed the Browns have been fielding inquiries about Sanders. "There are talks, ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders," Rizzo said. "I'm going to say right now, for the record, I don't think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. ... Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made."

The possibility of Sanders landing in Dallas carries another layer because of his family ties to the franchise. His father, Deion Sanders, remains one of the most recognizable players in Cowboys history.

After signing a landmark seven-year, $35 million contract in 1995, Deion helped lead Dallas to a victory in Super Bowl XXX, earned four Pro Bowl selections during his five seasons with the club, and cemented his legacy as one of the league's premier shutdown cornerbacks before later entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The rumors also come after a whirlwind year for Shedeur. Following an unexpected slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he worked his way into Cleveland's starting lineup, finished with 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns, earned a Pro Bowl replacement selection, graduated from the University of Colorado, and recently shattered the NFLPA's single-season group licensing record by generating $17.7 million in licensing revenue.

Meanwhile, the Browns have insisted the quarterback competition remains open under new head coach Todd Monken, with Sanders competing against Deshaun Watson for the starting job. Sanders has publicly praised Monken for bringing a "new vibe" and "new energy" to the organization, while reports out of offseason workouts suggested he narrowed the gap between himself and Watson.