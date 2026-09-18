Lena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake

Lena previously gave Drake the signed pass during his 20-vs-1 dating stream before appearing as his pool-crashing neighbor in the FOMO film.

Adam22 celebrated the moment as “my Super Bowl,” despite recently confirming that he and Lena have separated and may eventually reconcile.

Lena The Plug has suggested that she’s “cashed in” her “hall pass” with Drake. Last month, the pornographic actress and estranged wife of Adam22 presented the Canadian superstar with her “hall pass,” which was signed by her husband, in her appearance on his 20-vs-1 dating stream. She recently made an appearance in Drake’s FOMO film, and now she’s suggested that she’s “cashed in” on the pass, despite recently confirming that she’s currently separated from her husband. “Guys, guess who I’m shooting with today, it’s finally happening,” she said in a smile in a video shared on social media. She was then joined by Drake, who approached from behind with a smile on her face. “They’ve been waiting for this one,” she added. “Me too,” he laughed. In the caption alongside the version of the video shared on Instagram, she added, “Hall Pass cashed in.”

Her estranged husband, Adam22, commented on the post, too. “This is my Super Bowl,” he wrote.

The whole thing, of course, is almost certainly a joke, albeit one that enough people took seriously that Lena took to X to calm any untoward speculation.

“All I’ve learned this week is that you guys take yourselves way too seriously,” she wrote.

In her appearance in the FOMO film, which premiered on YouTube earlier this week, Lena was seen awkwardly introducing herself to Drake, in a setup straight out of an adult film. “So, I have kind of a weird question. I was wondering if I could use your pool sometime?” she asked Drake, as seen in the clip below. “Uhm, yeah, I guess, just let me know when,” he replied. She immediately made use of the pool, as Drake watched her sipping on a drink from afar.

When Lena showed up as part of Drizzy’s dating stream, she was named a runner-up after Drake picked Goth streamer Pinkchyu, who also showed up in FOMO, as the winner of the event. She made a statement when she dramatically tossed away her wedding ring while meeting Drake for the first time, which Adam22 said took things a bit too far. “When she threw the ring, I don’t know. I really did feel something for a moment there, like, damn,” he said. “You really had to take a dump on our relationship right there?” During an episode of the No Jumper podcast earlier this month, Adam22 confirmed that he and Lena had separated. “My wife and I, Lena the Plug, are officially separated,” Adam22, real name Adam Grandmaison, confirmed. “We have run into some issues, and at this time, we’ve decided to put our relationship on ice for a period of time. Will we end up back together? It’s certainly a possibility.” He suggested that the issue was that he wasn’t being as “active” in their family life as he should have been, as they have a child together.

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