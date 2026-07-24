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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a gray hat, and a jacket, with one hand raised and holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Reportedly Got Engaged Earlier This Year

He reportedly got engaged to a young woman from Indiana earlier this year, although it's unclear who she is.

Joe Price61 days ago
Three images side by side: Jeff Teague in a Bucks jersey, Jay-Z in sunglasses and a black jacket, and Lil Wayne with long dreadlocks and sunglasses.
Music

Jeff Teague Thinks Jay-Z Could Beat All of Young Money in a 'Verzuz'

On the latest episode of 'Club 520,' the former NBA star said not even Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake combined could beat Hov.

Joe Price243 days ago
Mack Maine arrives at the Casadonna opening celebration where David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss debuted Casadonna, a Coastal Italian-inspired Restaurant and Bar in Miami's Edgewater on October 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Mack Maine Shares News of Son's Death: 'This Is a Pain I've Never Felt Before'

Isaiah, who the rapper and exec called "Zeke," was 20.

Shawn Setaro362 days ago
Lil Wayne and Lucifena
Music

Lil Wayne Joins Young Money's First Female Rock Artist Lucifena on "Tyrant"

Young Money's new signee unveiled a song and video featuring Lil Wayne.

Eric Skelton380 days ago
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

Nicki Minaj Defends Lil Wayne's Disappointment in Not Being Chosen for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Nicki Minaj defended Lil Wayne on Instagram after Kendrick Lamar was named Super Bowl LIX headliner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams680 days ago
Image of Lil Wayne and Drake
Music

Drake Shares Photos of Lil Wayne Following Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Drake has seemingly entered the Super Bowl halftime show conversation in support of Young Money founder Lil Wayne.

Abel Shifferaw683 days ago
Weezy is seen performing on the blink tour
Music

Lil Wayne Super Bowl Halftime Show Debate: What Rappers Are Saying About Weezy Not Getting the Gig

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner following a blockbuster year that included the No. 1 hit "Not Like Us."

Trace William Cowen684 days ago
Birdman
Music

Birdman Appears to Vent Frustration With Super Bowl Halftime Show Not Selecting Lil Wayne, Demands ‘Respek’

Many believe Lil Wayne should have been selected to headline Super Bowl LIX since it's taking place in New Orleans.

tara mahadevan684 days ago
Left: Nicki Minaj performs on stage. Right: Image of large anklet with "Gag City Reloaded" written in rhinestones above a foot in a pink stiletto heel
Music

Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded’ Deluxe Album

The first edition of the album was released last December and made Minaj the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.

Alex Ocho698 days ago
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Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and a bucket hat
Music

Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."

Brad Callas729 days ago
Lil Wayne wearing sunglasses and diamond jewelry next to Drake performing on stage with a headset mic
Music

Lil Wayne Reportedly Wasn’t Dissing Drake by Rapping "Not Like Us" Lyrics at Concert

Fans of Weezy, who signed the 6 God to Young Money Entertainment in 2009, thought he was dissing Drizzy during a recent concert in Las Vegas.

Mark Elibert740 days ago
Lil Wayne wearing a white t-shirt, multiple necklaces, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, smiling and holding a microphone on a dark background
Music

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Doesn't Perform Kendrick Lamar Collab "Mona Lisa"

In a recent headlining-set, Weezy reminded fans that he has a difficult time remembering "the lyrics to my shit."

Brad Callas776 days ago
Two individuals posing separately. Left: man in a black tee, cap, and chain. Right: woman in a black corset top and trousers
Music

Mack Maine's Gross Miley Cyrus Comments Resurface After He Sides With Drake in Kendrick Lamar Beef

Mack Maine co-signing Drake's "The Heart Part 6" has disgruntled followers bringing up past comments about waiting for Miley Cyrus to turn 18.

tara mahadevan811 days ago
Music artist performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a logo sweater and glasses
Music

Birdman Says He Owns All of His Music: 'I Never Allowed None of the Labels to Own Anything'

The rapper and Cash Money Records co-founder admitted that he didn't understand what publishing was when he first signed a deal with Universal in the '90s.

Joe Price829 days ago
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Two male musicians posing for a photo; one in a letterman jacket, the other in a black T-shirt with accessories
Music

Birdman Shows Support for Drake Amid Expansive Rap Beef: 'I'm Ridin With You 4L'

Naturally, Rick Ross was quick to respond to Birdman's show of support.

Trace William Cowen832 days ago
Two men at an event, left wearing a black durag and chain, right in a white tee and blue cap
Music

Mack Maine Pokes Fun at TDE's Punch Over Drake's New Diss Track

The two label executives had a humorous exchange on Twitter regarding the latest development in Drake and Kendrick's beef.

Brad Callas833 days ago

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