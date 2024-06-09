Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Doesn't Perform Kendrick Lamar Collab 'Mona Lisa'

Lil Wayne fans have long wondered why the New Orleans rapper doesn't perform his song "Mona Lisa" in concert. Considering the collaboration from Wayne's 2018 album Tha Carter V features Kendrick Lamar, people have speculated that he won't perform the song because of Drake's beef with the Compton rapper.
However, according to Wayne, he doesn't perform "Mona Lisa" simply because he doesn't remember the lyrics. Weezy explained the reasoning behind his decision during a recent headlining set.
“This is the second time I’ve seen this within my last three shows," he explained. "Somebody had a sign that said, ‘Mona Lisa’ […] If y’all real Lil Wayne fans, you know I don’t know the lyrics to my shit.”
Wayne added, “So, if you real Lil Wayne fans, do you know I don’t know the lyrics to my shit? Do you know how hard that fucking song is, girl? You know what I mean? I don’t like to rap the words, but I’m going to learn that shit. I’m going to learn it. I’m going to learn. I got you."
This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has admitted that he forgets his own lyrics. Back in 2020, Wayne discussed the matter with Eminem during an episode of Young Money Radio.
"If you go through my phone history, my Google history and you press L, first thing that will come up is 'Lil Wayne lyrics,'" he said. "I literally have to Google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say certain stuff before."