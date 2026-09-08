Natalie Harmsen Portrait

Natalie Harmsen

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Joined June 2020 | 141 posts
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Latest Stories

The Best Canadian songs of 2022

The Best Canadian Songs of 2022

From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.

Natalie Harmsen1367 days ago
Best Canadian Albums of 2022

The Best Canadian Albums of 2022

Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.

Natalie Harmsen1373 days ago
Nashid Chroma with his artwork

Visual Artist Nashid Chroma Is Making Art That Blossoms | Northern Clutch

Artist Nashid Chroma talks making art as a child, his cultural inspirations, and why he loves to create in the latest episode of Northern Clutch.

Natalie Harmsen1479 days ago
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Natalie Harmsen1479 days ago
An illustration of the writer using the Samsung phone

I Spent a Week With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and I Loved It

Over the course of a week, I tested out the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, spending my time using it at work and for taking photos, videos, and more.

Natalie Harmsen1484 days ago
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The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Natalie Harmsen1491 days ago
Jon Vinyl in a black jacket

Premiere: Jon Vinyl Drops Sultury New Track "Entice Me"

The R&amp;B singer is back with his first release of the summer, a sultry new song about surrendering to indulgence, crafted for listeners looking to fall in love.

Natalie Harmsen1498 days ago
Kaeyae Alo sitting in a chair

Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’

The singer-songwriter from Calgary releases her first-ever EP, a collection of six deeply personal songs that invite listeners to embrace their emotions.

Natalie Harmsen1498 days ago
Director X sitting on a sofa

Director X on His New Guided Meditation Series and Ending Gun Violence in Toronto

The Canadian director on his new online guided meditation series that features local Toronto artists working to improve mental health and decrease violence.

Natalie Harmsen1501 days ago
Drake and Nicki Minaj at OVO Fest in Toronto

The Best Moments From Drake's Young Money Reunion Show

Marking the first time Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj performed together in over seven years, the evening was all about never forgetting where you came from.

Natalie Harmsen1503 days ago
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Toronto Carnival Parade performers on the street

The 11 Best Things to Do During Toronto's Caribbean Carnival 2022

From food, music, celeb appearances and more, here are all the events you absolutely can't miss during the Toronto Caribbean Carnival this year.

Natalie Harmsen1512 days ago
Juancho Hernangomez on the basketball court

'Hustle' Star Juancho Hernangomez Reportedly Signs With Toronto Raptors

The player, known for his recent role in the Adam Sandler-starring film 'Hustle,' has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Natalie Harmsen1514 days ago
White Air Forces on a grey box

Toronto Teacher Buys Air Forces For Her Entire Class

The educator, who goes by @teachinthe6ix, fundraised to obtain money for the shoes and then collaborated with customization studio Mack House.

Natalie Harmsen1521 days ago
Vince Carter in a suit broadcasting

Vince Carter Shows Love to Toronto After Chris Broussard Comments

Broussard came under fire for his comments about Kevin Durant potentially getting traded to the Raptors, resulting in Carter defending the city on his show.

Natalie Harmsen1526 days ago
Mr. Standout cameo in Drake's "Falling Back" music video

Toronto's Mr. Standout on His Most Iconic Drake Music Video Cameos

Amol Gupta shares how his ringbearer cameo in Drake's iconic "Falling Back" wedding-themed music video came to be and opens up about his friendship with Drizzy.

Natalie Harmsen1533 days ago
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Nemahsis in a field outside

Meet Nemahsis, the Palestinian-Canadian Artist Making Herself Vulnerable to Empower Others

The Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her EP, family, and being vulnerable with each song that she writes while working on her album.

Natalie Harmsen1533 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays Tkaronto jersey

Toronto and Mohawk Artists Design Indigenous Blue Jays Jersey for Charity

Artists Casey Bannerman and Kory Parkin have teamed up on a new Toronto Blue Jays-inspired jersey that celebrates Indigenous culture and also gives back.

Natalie Harmsen1535 days ago
Cerena in a scarf and gold hoop earrings

The Rollercoaster Ascension of Ceréna

Pop artist Ceréna opens up about her new song, why she isn't here for tokenism during Pride Month as a trans artist, and uplifting other artists as she climbs.

Natalie Harmsen1545 days ago

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