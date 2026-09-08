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The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
Visual Artist Nashid Chroma Is Making Art That Blossoms | Northern Clutch
Artist Nashid Chroma talks making art as a child, his cultural inspirations, and why he loves to create in the latest episode of Northern Clutch.
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
I Spent a Week With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and I Loved It
Over the course of a week, I tested out the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, spending my time using it at work and for taking photos, videos, and more.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
Premiere: Jon Vinyl Drops Sultury New Track "Entice Me"
The R&B singer is back with his first release of the summer, a sultry new song about surrendering to indulgence, crafted for listeners looking to fall in love.
Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’
The singer-songwriter from Calgary releases her first-ever EP, a collection of six deeply personal songs that invite listeners to embrace their emotions.
Director X on His New Guided Meditation Series and Ending Gun Violence in Toronto
The Canadian director on his new online guided meditation series that features local Toronto artists working to improve mental health and decrease violence.
The Best Moments From Drake's Young Money Reunion Show
Marking the first time Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj performed together in over seven years, the evening was all about never forgetting where you came from.
The 11 Best Things to Do During Toronto's Caribbean Carnival 2022
From food, music, celeb appearances and more, here are all the events you absolutely can't miss during the Toronto Caribbean Carnival this year.
'Hustle' Star Juancho Hernangomez Reportedly Signs With Toronto Raptors
The player, known for his recent role in the Adam Sandler-starring film 'Hustle,' has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto Teacher Buys Air Forces For Her Entire Class
The educator, who goes by @teachinthe6ix, fundraised to obtain money for the shoes and then collaborated with customization studio Mack House.
Vince Carter Shows Love to Toronto After Chris Broussard Comments
Broussard came under fire for his comments about Kevin Durant potentially getting traded to the Raptors, resulting in Carter defending the city on his show.
Toronto's Mr. Standout on His Most Iconic Drake Music Video Cameos
Amol Gupta shares how his ringbearer cameo in Drake's iconic "Falling Back" wedding-themed music video came to be and opens up about his friendship with Drizzy.
Meet Nemahsis, the Palestinian-Canadian Artist Making Herself Vulnerable to Empower Others
The Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her EP, family, and being vulnerable with each song that she writes while working on her album.
Toronto and Mohawk Artists Design Indigenous Blue Jays Jersey for Charity
Artists Casey Bannerman and Kory Parkin have teamed up on a new Toronto Blue Jays-inspired jersey that celebrates Indigenous culture and also gives back.
The Rollercoaster Ascension of Ceréna
Pop artist Ceréna opens up about her new song, why she isn't here for tokenism during Pride Month as a trans artist, and uplifting other artists as she climbs.