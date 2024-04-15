Birdman Shows Support for Drake Amid Expansive Rap Beef: 'I'm Ridin With You 4L'

Birdman ís showing his support for Drake amid the 6 God’s very active feuds with a number of artists, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross among them.
Over the weekend, the Cash Money Records co-founder hit IG Stories to tell the "Summer Games" sequel denier that he’s standing beside him as the back-and-forth continues to stack up exponentially. In fact, Birdman said he’ll be doing so for the foreseeable future.
"I'm ridin with you 4L," Birdman captioned a photo of himself alongside Drake circa 2010. "I got ur bak."
Birdman's alignment with Drake isn't exactly a shock; as fans know, Drake officially signed to Lil Wayne's Cash Money imprint Young Money back in 2009. His debut album, Thank Me Later, was released through Young Money, Cash Money, and Universal Motown. For All the Dogs, his most recent album, was released through his own OVO banner under exclusive license to the Universal Music Group-owned Republic Records.
Naturally, Rozay didn't miss the chance to issue a swift reaction to Birdman's show of support on Sunday.
"Do it 4 Ms Gladys n***a," Ross said, referencing Birdman's late mother and the subject of a 2016 tribute song. The Richer Than I Ever Been artist also urged Drake to "invite me to the pussy party."
If you’re looking to be caught up on the events of the past few days, I don’t even know where to begin. A good read for the moment, however, is this one from Jordan Rose for Complex regarding who all Drake took shots at in his alleged diss track leak. The track itself, of course, was preceded by Kendrick Lamar's Big 3-dismantling "Like That" verse, not to mention J. Cole's "7 Minute Drill" response and subsequent walk-back.
As for what may or may not be next in what many fans and commentators alike have been referring to as rap's civil war, it's been widely speculated that there's plenty more disses to come, perhaps even more from Kendrick himself.