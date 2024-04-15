Birdman Shows Support for Drake Amid Expansive Rap Beef: 'I'm Ridin With You 4L'

Birdman ís showing his support for Drake amid the 6 God’s very active feuds with a number of artists, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross among them.

Over the weekend, the Cash Money Records co-founder hit IG Stories to tell the "Summer Games" sequel denier that he’s standing beside him as the back-and-forth continues to stack up exponentially. In fact, Birdman said he’ll be doing so for the foreseeable future.

"I'm ridin with you 4L," Birdman captioned a photo of himself alongside Drake circa 2010. "I got ur bak."