Mack Maine Pokes Fun at TDE's Punch Over Drake's New Diss Track

The two label executives had a humorous exchange on Twitter regarding the latest development in Drake and Kendrick's beef.

Apr 14, 2024
Photo via Getty Images
Photo via Getty Images

Hours after Drake's new diss track “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)”leaked online Saturday, Young Money president Mack Maine celebrated the occasion by having a little fun at the expense of Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch.

The two label executives had a humorous exchange on X, formerly Twitter, where Mack trolled Punch after Drake took shots at Kendrick Lamar on "Push Ups."

Their back-and-forth began with Mack asking Punch if he was still in the air after the TDE boss had revealed he was on a 12-hour flight to New Zealand. From there, he began referencing a line from "Push Ups," hash-tagging his tweet #DropAndGimme50."

"I’m in the trenches babbbyyy," Mack wrote. "Just makin sure you made it safe. #DropAndGimme50."

Punch responded by returning the favor with a reference to Kendrick's verse on "Like That," where he dissed Drake back in March. "Appreciate you. Made to NZ safe and sound. SZA tryna convince me to go hiking but I ain’t really Like That."

Mack replied, "#Barz but if you do go when you fall make sure you #DropAndGimme50 ya heard me!! I was just checkin on ya tho. He added, "You usually get ya @stephenasmith & @realskipbayless on... you was real quiet today ain't know if you had wifi on the [plane] ... Enjoy NZ."

Two tweets between Mack Maine and Punch TDE, engaging in a friendly exchange with a hashtag #DropAndGimme50
Tweet by @MackMaine interacting with @stephenasmith &amp; @RealSkipBayless about their quiet presence, mentioning an invite to New Zealand, and a punchline

In a follow-up tweet, Mack Maine joked with Punch that some people in Drake's crew were leaving the U.S. en route to Canada in light of the diss, perhaps to avoid having a confrontation with any of the numerous rappers the 6 God called out in his diss.

"PS Da Canadian got nikkaz leavin [U.S.] and it ain’t been 24 hours," he wrote. "Lil weaux to New Zealand to go hiking you could’ve did that in Runyon weaux. #DontSNOOZEandMissDaMoment #DropAndGimme50."

Tweet by Mack Maine discussing someone needing to go to New Zealand to hike and a comedic refusal to hike, with hashtags and a reply

The harmless exchange ended with Punch asking Mack, "Wait… are you trying to get a rise out of me?," to which Maine quote-tweeted with a simple pause emoji.

Twitter exchange between Mack Maine and Punch TDE, Punch questioning Mack Maine&#x27;s intentions with a link to a previous tweet
Mack MainePunchTDETop Dawg EntertainmentYoung MoneyDrakeKendrick LamarBeefDiss

