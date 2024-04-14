Mack Maine Pokes Fun at TDE's Punch Over Drake's New Diss Track

Hours after Drake's new diss track “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)”leaked online Saturday, Young Money president Mack Maine celebrated the occasion by having a little fun at the expense of Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch.
The two label executives had a humorous exchange on X, formerly Twitter, where Mack trolled Punch after Drake took shots at Kendrick Lamar on "Push Ups."
Their back-and-forth began with Mack asking Punch if he was still in the air after the TDE boss had revealed he was on a 12-hour flight to New Zealand. From there, he began referencing a line from "Push Ups," hash-tagging his tweet #DropAndGimme50."
"I’m in the trenches babbbyyy," Mack wrote. "Just makin sure you made it safe. #DropAndGimme50."
Punch responded by returning the favor with a reference to Kendrick's verse on "Like That," where he dissed Drake back in March. "Appreciate you. Made to NZ safe and sound. SZA tryna convince me to go hiking but I ain’t really Like That."
Mack replied, "#Barz but if you do go when you fall make sure you #DropAndGimme50 ya heard me!! I was just checkin on ya tho. He added, "You usually get ya @stephenasmith & @realskipbayless on... you was real quiet today ain't know if you had wifi on the [plane] ... Enjoy NZ."
In a follow-up tweet, Mack Maine joked with Punch that some people in Drake's crew were leaving the U.S. en route to Canada in light of the diss, perhaps to avoid having a confrontation with any of the numerous rappers the 6 God called out in his diss.
"PS Da Canadian got nikkaz leavin [U.S.] and it ain’t been 24 hours," he wrote. "Lil weaux to New Zealand to go hiking you could’ve did that in Runyon weaux. #DontSNOOZEandMissDaMoment #DropAndGimme50."
The harmless exchange ended with Punch asking Mack, "Wait… are you trying to get a rise out of me?," to which Maine quote-tweeted with a simple pause emoji.