Lil Wayne Reportedly Wasn’t Dissing Drake by Rapping "Not Like Us" Lyrics at Concert

A source close to the New Orleans native, according to Rolling Stone, said Wayne was rapping "they don't like us" to show support for Drake, which he said he'd always do. It should come as no surprise that Lil Wayne is standing by the 6 God as he signed him to Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

They've collaborated several times over the years on songs such as "Believe Me," "HYFR," "Right Above It," "Miss Me," and more. Wayne has also collaborated with K Dot on their 2018 song "Mona Lisa," which he has never performed at concerts.

Fans speculated he doesn't perform it due to Drake's beef with Kendrick, but Wayne recently explained why the song does not appear in his setlist. According to Wayne, he doesn't remember the lyrics.

"This is the second time I've seen this within my last three shows," he explained. "Somebody had a sign that said, 'Mona Lisa' […] If y'all real Lil Wayne fans, you know I don't know the lyrics to my shit."