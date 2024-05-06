Mack Maine's Gross Miley Cyrus Comments Resurface After He Sides With Drake in Kendrick Lamar Beef

As to be expected, Mack Maine is siding with Drake.
But the Young Money president’s support of the 6 God has driven some to dig up Maine’s questionable comments from the past.
On Sunday, Maine responded to Drake’s tweet about the arrival of “The Heart Part 6,” writing a slew of laugh-crying and robot arm muscle emojis.
On “The Heart Part 6,” Drake denied Kendrick Lamar’s claims that the OVO head is a pedophile. Now, it appears that Maine and Drizzy might have a few commonalities—i.e. liking underage girls.
X users came for Maine’s response to Drizzy, with one asking, “Why you laughing?” While it was unclear, at first, what the user was getting at, a second user chimed in.
The second user quoted Maine’s verse from the 2009 Young Money song “Every Girl,” specifically pointing to Maine's line about Miley Cyrus. “‘In about 3 years holla at me Miley Cyrus,’” the person wrote. “The OVO Grooming Factory. Sit this one out.”
Maine not only made remarks about Cyrus in the aforementioned song—which came out when she was 16—but also in social media posts.
“Happy bdayyyyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus….17yrs old…1 more yr… luv,” he wrote on her birthday in 2009.
On “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” Lamar accused Drake of preying on young girls and hanging out with sex predators. Drizzy attempted to discredit Kenny on “The Heart Part 6.”
“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with / Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected / If I was fucking young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested,” he raps.