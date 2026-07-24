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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Travis Scott attends the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.
Music

Travis Scott Sued by Yacht Staff Over Alleged 2024 Altercation

The 'UTOPIA' rapper allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the boat's captain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
David Geffen Reunites with Ex Husband on Yacht After Nasty Divorce
Pop Culture

David Geffen Had a Surprise Reunion With His Ex-Husband on a $400M Yacht

Two months after a bitter split and explosive lawsuit, the billionaire mogul reunited with model ex Donovan Michaels aboard his $400M Mediterranean superyacht.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Split image. Left: Rick Ross in a studio interview, wearing sunglasses and a cross necklace. Right: 50 Cent at a sports event, wearing a cap and white jacket.
Music

Rick Ross Jokingly Offers 50 Cent the Opportunity to Clean the Bottom of His Yacht

The rapper also alleges Fif doesn't own 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

Alex Ocho59 days ago
Britney Spears smiling, wearing a black outfit, with long blonde hair. A man in a suit stands in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Reunites With Sons on Yacht Following DUI Arrest

The former pop star was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving under the influence.

Joe Price118 days ago
The Weeknd.
Music

The Weeknd Splurges on $55 Million Miami Estate That Can Host a Megayacht

The eight-bedroom waterfront Florida mansion spans 19,000 square feet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams295 days ago
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Iggy Azalea in a patterned dress and streamer N3on in casual wear walk inside a car showroom. A luxury black car is displayed on the right.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Shocks N3on by Buying Bentley on the Spot Followed by Luxury Yacht Trip

The rapper made a spontaneous luxury car purchase and hopped on a yacht live on stream.

Alex Ocho317 days ago
Stefon Diggs wearing a New England Patriots beanie and a white sports jersey inside a large indoor facility.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Refuses Questions About Viral Yacht Video: ‘I Kinda Keep My Personal Life Personal'

He shut down reporters' repeated questions about the viral video in which he handed a baggie to a group of bikini-clad women in Miami.

Alex Ocho410 days ago
A man on a boat surrounded by three women, engaging in conversation. The scene is relaxed with a backdrop of water and boats.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Partying With Bikini-Clad Women Calling Him "Daddy" Video Addressed by Patriots Coach

The NFL star was also seen handling an unknown substance and appeared to say, "Don't take all of it."

Alex Ocho424 days ago
T-Pain wearing sunglasses and a red suit, standing in front of a colorful backdrop with "Soul Train Awards" text.
Music

T-Pain Shows Off His Yacht After Being Called 'Broke' for Flying Commercial

The singer had been criticized for preferring to fly commercial instead of on a private jet.

Mark Elibert504 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal in a suit during a TV broadcast; On the right, an edited photo of Shaq and Drake are relaxing beside water
Sports

Shaq Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Bikini Photo and "BBL Drizzy" Song

The former NBA player once again shows off his sense of humor with a bizarre post on Instagram.

Alex Ocho763 days ago
Split image of two male musicians wearing casual attire at a daytime outdoor event
Music

Was Kendrick Lamar Referencing Drake's 2022 European Vacation in the Opening Bars of "6:16 In LA"?

The verse finds K Dot rapping about owning a yacht and hitting up Ibiza, a place Drake visited in 2022 while on a yacht.

Mark Elibert813 days ago
Rick Ross in a white jacket performing with a mic; Taylor Swift in a sequined dress at an event
Music

Rick Ross Says He's 'Blasting' Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets' Album on Yacht: 'Her Song Titles Are Gangsta'

Renzel took a brief break from mocking Drake to express his excitement over Taylor's "secret double album."

Trace William Cowen828 days ago
Music

Quavo Was on Miami Yacht Where Alleged Robbery Transpired, Rapper Not Involved

Quavo was detained following the alleged incident on a yacht, where two men reportedly threatened the captain and crew.

tara mahadevan1097 days ago
Coast Guard video from the rescue shows the vessel, at right, in distress.
Life

Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at ‘Goonies’ House Rescued From Stolen Sinking Yacht

After allegedly leaving a fish on the porch of the house from 'The Goonies,' a man was rescued by the Coast Guard after getting thrown from a capsized yacht

Brad Callas1266 days ago
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Cardi B at the 2022 Met Gala
Music

Cardi B and Offset Share Video of Yacht Sinking While on Vacation

Cardi also dropped a few 'SpongeBob SquarePants' references before the large boat touched the bottom of the water in another clip she posted.

Brenton Blanchet1518 days ago
devin nunes
Life

Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against Newspaper Prompts Twitter to Rally Behind #YachtCocaineProstitutes

The politician's defamation lawsuit against a local newspaper inspired a hashtag ridiculing the Trump ally.

Hannah Lifshutz2664 days ago
bily mcfarland
Music

Fyre Festival Promoter Billy McFarland Spent $150,000 on a Yacht for Blink-182

Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarland finds himself in even more hot water the day before he's due to appear in court on wire fraud charges.

Jose Martinez3064 days ago

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