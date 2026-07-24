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Travis Scott Sued by Yacht Staff Over Alleged 2024 Altercation
The 'UTOPIA' rapper allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the boat's captain.
David Geffen Had a Surprise Reunion With His Ex-Husband on a $400M Yacht
Two months after a bitter split and explosive lawsuit, the billionaire mogul reunited with model ex Donovan Michaels aboard his $400M Mediterranean superyacht.
Rick Ross Jokingly Offers 50 Cent the Opportunity to Clean the Bottom of His Yacht
The rapper also alleges Fif doesn't own 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.'
Britney Spears Reunites With Sons on Yacht Following DUI Arrest
The former pop star was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving under the influence.
The Weeknd Splurges on $55 Million Miami Estate That Can Host a Megayacht
The eight-bedroom waterfront Florida mansion spans 19,000 square feet.
Iggy Azalea Shocks N3on by Buying Bentley on the Spot Followed by Luxury Yacht Trip
The rapper made a spontaneous luxury car purchase and hopped on a yacht live on stream.
Stefon Diggs Refuses Questions About Viral Yacht Video: ‘I Kinda Keep My Personal Life Personal'
He shut down reporters' repeated questions about the viral video in which he handed a baggie to a group of bikini-clad women in Miami.
Stefon Diggs Partying With Bikini-Clad Women Calling Him "Daddy" Video Addressed by Patriots Coach
The NFL star was also seen handling an unknown substance and appeared to say, "Don't take all of it."
T-Pain Shows Off His Yacht After Being Called 'Broke' for Flying Commercial
The singer had been criticized for preferring to fly commercial instead of on a private jet.
Flo Rida Brings Out 50 Cent for Surprise Performance at Houston Rockets Owner’s Yacht Party
Flo Rida brought Fif out as a special guest.
Shaq Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Bikini Photo and "BBL Drizzy" Song
The former NBA player once again shows off his sense of humor with a bizarre post on Instagram.
Was Kendrick Lamar Referencing Drake's 2022 European Vacation in the Opening Bars of "6:16 In LA"?
The verse finds K Dot rapping about owning a yacht and hitting up Ibiza, a place Drake visited in 2022 while on a yacht.
Rick Ross Says He's 'Blasting' Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets' Album on Yacht: 'Her Song Titles Are Gangsta'
Renzel took a brief break from mocking Drake to express his excitement over Taylor's "secret double album."
Quavo Was on Miami Yacht Where Alleged Robbery Transpired, Rapper Not Involved
Quavo was detained following the alleged incident on a yacht, where two men reportedly threatened the captain and crew.
Man Wanted for Leaving Dead Fish at ‘Goonies’ House Rescued From Stolen Sinking Yacht
After allegedly leaving a fish on the porch of the house from 'The Goonies,' a man was rescued by the Coast Guard after getting thrown from a capsized yacht
Cardi B and Offset Share Video of Yacht Sinking While on Vacation
Cardi also dropped a few 'SpongeBob SquarePants' references before the large boat touched the bottom of the water in another clip she posted.
Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against Newspaper Prompts Twitter to Rally Behind #YachtCocaineProstitutes
The politician's defamation lawsuit against a local newspaper inspired a hashtag ridiculing the Trump ally.
Fyre Festival Promoter Billy McFarland Spent $150,000 on a Yacht for Blink-182
Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarland finds himself in even more hot water the day before he's due to appear in court on wire fraud charges.