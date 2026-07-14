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Travis Scott Sued by Yacht Staff Over Alleged 2024 Altercation

The 'UTOPIA' rapper allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the boat's captain.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Travis Scott attends the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Travis Scott has gotten caught in legal trouble involving an alleged June 2024 incident in Miami.

According to TMZ, the UTOPIA rapper has been sued by yacht staffers who claim that he became violent after becoming too intoxicated. Scott was said to have been joined by a group of women and security. The captain alleges that Scott demanded for the boat to be returned to a local marina before jumping overboard and abandoning guests for 30 minutes.

Upon his return, the Cactus Jack founder was said to have gotten confrontational with the captain, who was allegedly threatened by Scott after telling guests to leave. Scott allegedly fired one of his security guards on the spot after they attempted to intervene.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the confrontation turned into an assault after Scott assaulted multiple staff members, including a woman. The staff also claim that Scott prevented them from leaving the yacht before he was eventually apprehended by police around 4:30 a.m. for disorderly conduct. Scott was later released on a $650 bond, with his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, denying that an assault occurred and that the incident was a “misunderstanding.” The rapper would go on to troll police by releasing a graphic t-shirt with his mugshot and the phrase “It’s Miami.”

The yacht employees are seeking damages for battery, assault and false imprisonment, which Cohen responded to in a series of tweets, recalling that Scott’s charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing were dropped.

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