Stirling Matheson
Latest Stories
The Best 90s Cars of the '90s
The decade when performance returned— these are the best 90s cars.
10 Ways Sports Cars Have Evolved
We look back at the top ways in which sports cars have evolved.
5 Cars That Have Shaped Lexus’ Past
With the new RC-F pushing the brand forward, we take a look at some of the cars that have shaped Lexus’ past.
A Brief History of Lexus Sports Cars
Lexus makes some of the best sports cars in the world, and the proof is in the pudding.
The 5 Biggest Production Challenges In Making Gymkhana 7
Hoon master Ken Block tells us how hard it was to make Gymkhana 7.
Review: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe Is a Speedy Masterwork of Sculpture
The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG is one of the most classically beauitful cars in recent years, and it does indeed have the performance to back it up.
Review: The 2015 Lexus RC-F Redefines the Brand, But Can It Take on ze Germans?
The Lexus RC-F is certainly a pure-bred, bonafide sports car, but can it stand up to the likes of the M3 and C63?
Test Drive: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Melds Agility with True Luxury
The C-Class has siphoned some of the new S-Class' luxury and panache, but can it take the agility throne on Seattle's mountain roads?
Test Drive: We Tried Every Kind of 2015 Dodge Challenger from the V6 to the 707 HP Hellcat
The Dodge Challenger is refreshed for 2015, and it's now offering something that the competition from GM and Ford isn't.
Maserati Is Capping Production So the Trident Doesn’t Get Too Common
We were worried that the Ghibli might make the legendary trident too common, and Maserati apparently shares this worry.
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Thanks All of the Fans For Their Support
#KeepFightingMichael, indeed.
Mercedes Is Going to Test Wireless Charging For the Hybrid S-Class
Because taking 15 seconds to plug something in can't be made to be luxurious.
High-Res Gallery: The Mercedes S65 AMG Is Here to Fly Under The Radar (Very Quickly)
V12 power in a classic shape with all the luxury Benz has on tap.
This Metalworker’s Custom Corvette Is Beyond Insane
A bored metalworker made this bulbous body during the recession.
BMW’s Model Names Are About to Make Even Less Sense
Now you'll be able to say "remember when BMW's engine designations were BS, but at least closer to the real deal?"
Edo Competition Is Ballsy Enough to Tune a Porsche 918
Where do you even start at trying to make this thing faster?
Elon Musk Donated $1,000,000 to the Nikola Tesla Museum Because of “The Oatmeal”
The power of over the top web cartoons strikes again.
The Next Gen Bugatti Veyron Will Be a 1,500 Hp Hybrid
Hopefully it loses some weight too.