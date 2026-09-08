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Stirling Matheson

Joined July 2014 | 2277 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best 90s Cars of the '90s

The decade when performance returned— these are the best 90s cars.

Stirling Matheson3321 days ago
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10 Ways Sports Cars Have Evolved

We look back at the top ways in which sports cars have evolved.

Stirling Matheson4292 days ago
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5 Cars That Have Shaped Lexus’ Past

With the new RC-F pushing the brand forward, we take a look at some of the cars that have shaped Lexus’ past.

Stirling Matheson4298 days ago
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A Brief History of Lexus Sports Cars

Lexus makes some of the best sports cars in the world, and the proof is in the pudding.

Stirling Matheson4305 days ago
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The 5 Biggest Production Challenges In Making Gymkhana 7

Hoon master Ken Block tells us how hard it was to make Gymkhana 7.

Stirling Matheson4320 days ago
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Review: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe Is a Speedy Masterwork of Sculpture

The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG is one of the most classically beauitful cars in recent years, and it does indeed have the performance to back it up.

Stirling Matheson4342 days ago
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Review: The 2015 Lexus RC-F Redefines the Brand, But Can It Take on ze Germans?

The Lexus RC-F is certainly a pure-bred, bonafide sports car, but can it stand up to the likes of the M3 and C63?

Stirling Matheson4396 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Melds Agility with True Luxury

The C-Class has siphoned some of the new S-Class' luxury and panache, but can it take the agility throne on Seattle's mountain roads?

Stirling Matheson4406 days ago
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Test Drive: We Tried Every Kind of 2015 Dodge Challenger from the V6 to the 707 HP Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger is refreshed for 2015, and it's now offering something that the competition from GM and Ford isn't.

Stirling Matheson4441 days ago
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Maserati Is Capping Production So the Trident Doesn’t Get Too Common

We were worried that the Ghibli might make the legendary trident too common, and Maserati apparently shares this worry.

Stirling Matheson4444 days ago
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Michael Schumacher’s Wife Thanks All of the Fans For Their Support

#KeepFightingMichael, indeed.

Stirling Matheson4445 days ago

Mercedes Is Going to Test Wireless Charging For the Hybrid S-Class

Because taking 15 seconds to plug something in can't be made to be luxurious.

Stirling Matheson4448 days ago
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High-Res Gallery: The Mercedes S65 AMG Is Here to Fly Under The Radar (Very Quickly)

V12 power in a classic shape with all the luxury Benz has on tap.

Stirling Matheson4448 days ago
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This Metalworker’s Custom Corvette Is Beyond Insane

A bored metalworker made this bulbous body during the recession.

Stirling Matheson4450 days ago
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BMW’s Model Names Are About to Make Even Less Sense

Now you'll be able to say "remember when BMW's engine designations were BS, but at least closer to the real deal?"

Stirling Matheson4450 days ago
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Edo Competition Is Ballsy Enough to Tune a Porsche 918

Where do you even start at trying to make this thing faster?

Stirling Matheson4450 days ago

Elon Musk Donated $1,000,000 to the Nikola Tesla Museum Because of “The Oatmeal”

The power of over the top web cartoons strikes again.

Stirling Matheson4451 days ago
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The Next Gen Bugatti Veyron Will Be a 1,500 Hp Hybrid

Hopefully it loses some weight too.

Stirling Matheson4451 days ago

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