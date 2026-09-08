Nate Santos
Latest Stories
Gallery: 20 Outrageous Athlete Rides
Take a peek into the private lives of athletes and their lavish rides.
VIDEO: Real-life Mario Kart on the Streets of Japan
Mario Kart comes to life with real drivers in the streets of Japan.
Subaru Considers Building Their First Assembly Plant In Russia
Subaru may be setting up shop in Russia by 2015.
Video: Biker Vs. Antelope
This is why you wear your helmet if you ever go bike riding in a South Africa.
The Wiesmann GT MF5 Roadster
The Weismann GT MF5 Roadster blends power, speed and a design that never gets old.
The Uniquely Shaped Elemment Palazzo Motor Coach
Take a gander at a luxurious motor coach with an abstract shape.
BAC Mono Formula-Style Street Racer Takes F1 Driving Away From the Track
Take Formula 1 Driving To The Streets With the BAC Mono Formula-Style Street Racer
The World's Oldest Running Car Sold At Auction
How much did the world's oldest running car sell for?
DP Customs Rebuilds An Old Harley Davidson for Their New Beach Cruiser
An old Harley Davidson becomes a new beach cruiser from DP Customs.
1980 Ferrari Pinin Concept Going Up For Auction
A 1980's Ferrari concept car hits the auction block.
Kim Kardashian Buys A New Ferrari
Kim K cops a new Italian sports car with some curves of its own.
Brembo Introduces New Line Of Helmets
Brembo takes a turn into the world of safety headgear.
Bentley Launches China-Only Continental Flying Spur "Linley" Special Edition
China gets a very limited edition version of Bentley's Continental Flying Spur.
Video: A Look Into The World Of Motor Sports In the Middle East
Take a glimpse into the world of motor sports in the Middle East.
Consumer Reports Calls Chrysler 300 "Best Chrysler car in decades."
Consumer Reports enthusiastic about Chrysler 300.
GM Introduces Auto Industry's First Front Center Airbag
GM puts passenger safety front and center with new airbag.
Saab's Parent Company To Sell Spyker to U.S. Private Equity Firm
U.S. private equity firm will buy luxury sports car brand, Spyker.