Rick Ross Says He's 'Blasting' Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets' Album on Yacht: 'Her Song Titles Are Gangsta'

Shortly after the standard Tortured Poets arrived in 16-track form overnight, Swift expanded the experience with the rollout of an Anthology edition, thus bringing the "secret double album" to 31 tracks and just over two hours in length.

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you," Swift told fans, adding that this story "isn't mine anymore, it's all yours."

The album is one of particular importance to Swift, who has four Album of the Year Grammys to her name, including for last year’s Midnights. During a Melbourne show earlier this ear, Swift spoke on how her gift for songwriting "actually gets me through my life," with this album especially serving as a testament to that. In fact, Swift said at the time that she's "never had an album where I needed songwriting more" than this one.