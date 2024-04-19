Rick Ross Says He's 'Blasting' Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets' Album on Yacht: 'Her Song Titles Are Gangsta'

Thursday night, Rozay let fans in on his plans for the evening, which revolved around the rollout of Taylor Swift’s "secret double album," The Tortured Poets Department. When sharing a Pop Crave post highlighting predictions for the new album’s inevitable charts success, Ross, whose recent IG and Twitter activity has largely focused on matters of Drake, revealed that he would be taking the Post Malone and Florence and the Machine-featuring collection out on the water for a proper spin.
"Fresh out the slammer and Florida!!! Blasting on the Yacht at Midnight," Ross told fans, referencing two song titles from the then-imminent album. "Taylor writes like a Boss and her song titles are Gangsta."
Shortly after the standard Tortured Poets arrived in 16-track form overnight, Swift expanded the experience with the rollout of an Anthology edition, thus bringing the "secret double album" to 31 tracks and just over two hours in length.
"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you," Swift told fans, adding that this story "isn't mine anymore, it's all yours."
The album is one of particular importance to Swift, who has four Album of the Year Grammys to her name, including for last year’s Midnights. During a Melbourne show earlier this ear, Swift spoke on how her gift for songwriting "actually gets me through my life," with this album especially serving as a testament to that. In fact, Swift said at the time that she's "never had an album where I needed songwriting more" than this one.
Renzel, meanwhile, has been vocal about his appreciation for Swift's work in the past. Amid Super Bowl talk back in February, for example, Ross said on the Impaulsive podcast that Swift should perform as part of the Apple Music Halftime Show proceedings.