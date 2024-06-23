Shaq Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Bikini Photo and "BBL Drizzy" Song

Shaq has an interesting sense of humor to say the least.
Almost a week after Kendrick Lamar, 37, held his livestreamed “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles and performed his Drake diss tracks for the first time, it seems as though the 37-year-old Canadian rapper is catching strays from even the most innocent bystanders.
Now, Shaq is dunking on Drizzy with a bizarre meme of his own.
On Saturday, the 52-year-old former NBA player shared a photoshopped picture of himself on a yacht embracing Drake, who is seen wearing a bikini, to his Instagram Story. He also used Metro Boomin’s edit of “BBL Drizzy” as the song for the post.
Despite some conflicting information online about the original photo, a 2019 report from Bossip says that the snapshot is from a trip Shaq took to Spain that year. The outlet identified the woman as then-27-year-old model Danielle Dilworth, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.
At the time, TMZ said that Shaq, then 47, was vacationing off the coast of Formentera after a few DJ Diesel gigs in Europe, including the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium.