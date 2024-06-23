Shaq Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Bikini Photo and "BBL Drizzy" Song

The former NBA player once again shows off his sense of humor with a bizarre post on Instagram.

Jun 23, 2024
Shaq has an interesting sense of humor to say the least.

Almost a week after Kendrick Lamar, 37, held his livestreamed “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles and performed his Drake diss tracks for the first time, it seems as though the 37-year-old Canadian rapper is catching strays from even the most innocent bystanders.

Now, Shaq is dunking on Drizzy with a bizarre meme of his own.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old former NBA player shared a photoshopped picture of himself on a yacht embracing Drake, who is seen wearing a bikini, to his Instagram Story. He also used Metro Boomin’s edit of “BBL Drizzy” as the song for the post.

Now why would Shaq post this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/MCaPuQhL2z

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @ComplexMusic

Despite some conflicting information online about the original photo, a 2019 report from Bossip says that the snapshot is from a trip Shaq took to Spain that year. The outlet identified the woman as then-27-year-old model Danielle Dilworth, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, 52, was spotted traveling with his 21-year-old girlfriend in Spain pic.twitter.com/FKHXSa9DCU

— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @mymixtapez

At the time, TMZ said that Shaq, then 47, was vacationing off the coast of Formentera after a few DJ Diesel gigs in Europe, including the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium.

