Shaq Trolls Drake With Photoshopped Bikini Photo and "BBL Drizzy" Song

Shaq has an interesting sense of humor to say the least.

Almost a week after Kendrick Lamar, 37, held his livestreamed “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles and performed his Drake diss tracks for the first time, it seems as though the 37-year-old Canadian rapper is catching strays from even the most innocent bystanders.

Now, Shaq is dunking on Drizzy with a bizarre meme of his own.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old former NBA player shared a photoshopped picture of himself on a yacht embracing Drake, who is seen wearing a bikini, to his Instagram Story. He also used Metro Boomin’s edit of “BBL Drizzy” as the song for the post.