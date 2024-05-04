Was Kendrick Lamar Referencing Drake's 2022 European Vacation in the Opening Bars of "6:16 In LA"?

On the surface layer, K Dot could be flexing all over Drake with his lines about riding around in yachts while on vacation, something rich rappers would most likely do with their time off. However, a deeper dive may show that Kendrick is referencing taking Drizzy out while he's on vacation on a yacht.

For starters, the Off-White line may reference the late Virgil Abloh, the founder of the clothing line of the same name, who designed a yacht and was also friends with Drake. In 2022, the 6 God went on a reported $660,000 European megayacht vacation where he hit up Spain, Ibiza, and other countries.

K Dot could be referencing this trip and hinting that he'll purchase himself a yacht when he gets that "fever" to do something menacing. In the next line, Lamar says a wine cooler spills on his shirt while referencing "Sight Seer" which is also the name of the sheet used in gun ranges. Could Kendrick be saying he'll be on a yacht and catch Drake slipping which would lead to blood being splattered on his shirt?

As for the "Lucali's dwelling in Brooklyn" line, Drake visited Lucali, a pizza shop in Brooklyn, with Kevin Durant in 2020. Kendrick may get hungry after finishing Drake off, so Lucali could be his next destination. Fans have been picking apart all the bars Kendrick had ready for Drizzy on "6:16 in LA" and are anxiously waiting to hear what the latter has in store.