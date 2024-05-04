Was Kendrick Lamar Referencing Drake's 2022 European Vacation in the Opening Bars of "6:16 In LA"?

Kendrick Lamar's new diss track, "6:16 In LA," aimed at Drake, is filled with various deep digs and meanings, and the latest one may have to do with the 6 God's affinity for going on vacations on yachts.
The song was unleashed on Friday and in the opening lines, K Dot raps about riding around in yachts and getting some sun out on a marina. He tells listeners that his passport is heavily stamped and eventually finds himself in Ibiza before landing back in New York for some food.
"Off-White Sunseeker at the Marina / Fuck a Phantom, I like to buy yachts when I get the fever / Wine cooler spill on my white T-shirt, the sightseer / Trifecta: money, morals, and culture, that's my leisure / My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza / Lucali's dwelling in Brooklyn, just to book me some pizza," Kendrick rapped.
On the surface layer, K Dot could be flexing all over Drake with his lines about riding around in yachts while on vacation, something rich rappers would most likely do with their time off. However, a deeper dive may show that Kendrick is referencing taking Drizzy out while he's on vacation on a yacht.
For starters, the Off-White line may reference the late Virgil Abloh, the founder of the clothing line of the same name, who designed a yacht and was also friends with Drake. In 2022, the 6 God went on a reported $660,000 European megayacht vacation where he hit up Spain, Ibiza, and other countries.
K Dot could be referencing this trip and hinting that he'll purchase himself a yacht when he gets that "fever" to do something menacing. In the next line, Lamar says a wine cooler spills on his shirt while referencing "Sight Seer" which is also the name of the sheet used in gun ranges. Could Kendrick be saying he'll be on a yacht and catch Drake slipping which would lead to blood being splattered on his shirt?
As for the "Lucali's dwelling in Brooklyn" line, Drake visited Lucali, a pizza shop in Brooklyn, with Kevin Durant in 2020. Kendrick may get hungry after finishing Drake off, so Lucali could be his next destination. Fans have been picking apart all the bars Kendrick had ready for Drizzy on "6:16 in LA" and are anxiously waiting to hear what the latter has in store.