SOHO YACHT CLUB

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Duke+Dexter x Soho Yacht Club Team Up For ‘Member’s Only’ Capsule

Sharing an appreciation for archetypal design and contemporary aesthetics, the pair have partnered to develop their own interpretation of the penny loafer.

Sanj Patel1157 days ago

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