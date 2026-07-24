Wedding

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If you’re a devoted hoodie and sweatpants enthusiast who never considered buying a pair of loafers, this guide will help you put together a more formal outfit for your friend or family member’s big day.
Lei Takanashi

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Shaquille O'Neal in a black polo shirt, Travis Kelce in a floral shirt and red cap, and Taylor Swift in a black outfit with a silver backdrop.
Pop Culture

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Pop Culture

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2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Pop Culture

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Massive MSG Wedding Sparked 'Tacky' Accusations

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Taylor Swift in a gold dress with Travis Kelce in a black suit; siblings Ashley and Trey Smith in formal attire at a festive event.
Music

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(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Music

Taylor Swift's Aunt Reveals New Details About Lavish MSG Wedding

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(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
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