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From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen
If you’re a devoted hoodie and sweatpants enthusiast who never considered buying a pair of loafers, this guide will help you put together a more formal outfit for your friend or family member’s big day.Lei Takanashi
A video went viral of two women rapping along to Lil Baby's verse on Drake's "Wants and Needs" and people on Twitter have been sounding off about it.Jordan Rose
The 'Eternal Atake' artist and Human Made collaborator was clearly feeling the vibe of the wedding, which appears to have taken place on Thursday.Trace William Cowen