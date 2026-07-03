Celebrity Weddings

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Latest Stories

Kayla Nicole Spotted for the First Time Since Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears Unbothered After Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

The sports broadcaster steps out in L.A. after the Swift-Kelce MSG wedding spectacle, looking relaxed days after her ex's viral nuptials.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Travis Kelce Reveals the 'Epic' Proposal He Gave Taylor Swift on the Season Finale of 'New Heights' Podcast
Pop Culture

Travis Kelce Finally Reveals His Secret Taylor Swift Proposal Plan

Kelce finally walks Swifties through the secret proposal he plotted on air, and how it set the stage for their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London
Pop Culture

Mel B Celebrates Anniversary With Rory McPhee: 'You Showed Me What True Love Is'

The former Spice Girl posted an Instagram tribute to her husband one year after their ceremony at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago

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