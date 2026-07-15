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Syd Reveals She Married Wife Simone in Courthouse Ceremony Last July

"The concern was making sure we have rights to each other," she said.

Singer Syd of The Internet performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Syd got married a year ago, and she’s surprising fans with the news before her third album releases.

The Internet co-founder and solo artist wed her wife, model Ariana Simone, in a courthouse ceremony in Los Angeles last July, the vocalist confirmed in a new Rolling Stone interview.

"We literally got our appointment three days before our wedding date," Syd told the outlet. “It was small, just my parents, brother, and my aunt. Honestly, my plan was to do a big wedding later, but for both of us the concern was making sure we have rights to each other.”

The musician has enjoyed the perks of married life for the past year, telling Rolling Stone that she’s been immersed in “a lot of male gender roles.”

“I spend 98 percent of my day in the garage with my dogs, just playing, chilling, and watching TV. I paint and garden and I’m like ‘Wow, this is me living life,’” she said. “If I didn’t do another show, but I got to do this every day, I’d be really happy. I’d rather run to that than run to music to free myself of sadness.”

The personal news arrives ahead of Syd's third solo album, Beard, an 11-track project, dropping Friday (July 17), four years after her sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club. The album featured single “Fast Car,” and Simone starred in the music video.

“I wasn't about to shoot pandemic kisses with some random girl," Syd told Essence in 2022. "We've been together now for about a year and a half. So it was pretty easy and she's a model full time. She knows what to do in front of cameras.

“It was probably the most fun I've had shooting a video because it was a small crew, just me and her in my car. It was a comfortable experience,” Syd continued. “As an artist, some people say ‘you gotta pull outta your comfort zone.’ But sometimes man, that comfort zone just hits.”

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