Taylor Swift's Aunt Reveals New Details About Lavish MSG Wedding

Taylor Swift's aunt, Robin Gentry, has shared a few intimate details from the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce.
Gentry opened up briefly about the ceremony, which took place on Friday (July 3), in an interview with LBC News as she was leaving the nuptials in an SUV. When asked about the emotions of the two newlyweds, Gentry revealed how they acted at the ceremony.
"They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed," she said. Gentry was pretty tight-lipped about everything else, revealing that there was "lots" of food to choose from, and suggesting that the wedding cake she consumed was delicious.
Swift and Kelce were wed in an extravagant ceremony in Madison Square Garden. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, Swift’s brother Austin was her Man of Honor, and Kelce’s brother Jason was his Best Man.
Nearly 1,000 guests attended the ceremony, including celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper.
After the two walked down the aisle, jumbotrons outside of the arena announced the union to the world with one simple message: "JUST&T MARRIED!"
Bloomberg reported that guests, staff members, and police officers had their phones confiscated to keep details about the events a secret, but, despite that, the names of celebrity guests were revealed ahead of the ceremony. Several staff members working the wedding were reportedly fired for violating their NDAs.
Swift and Kelce got engaged last August after dating for two years. In an Instagram post, the singer wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨."
Before the ceremony, their nuptials were a major source of speculation since some sources alleged that the couple had been legally wed before the event.