Taylor Swift's Aunt Reveals New Details About Lavish MSG Wedding

Taylor Swift's aunt, Robin Gentry, has shared a few intimate details from the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce. Gentry opened up briefly about the ceremony, which took place on Friday (July 3), in an interview with LBC News as she was leaving the nuptials in an SUV. When asked about the emotions of the two newlyweds, Gentry revealed how they acted at the ceremony. "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed," she said. Gentry was pretty tight-lipped about everything else, revealing that there was "lots" of food to choose from, and suggesting that the wedding cake she consumed was delicious.

Before the ceremony, their nuptials were a major source of speculation since some sources alleged that the couple had been legally wed before the event.