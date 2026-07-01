Law Roach on AI-Generated Zendaya Wedding Look: ‘That Dress Is Not Good Enough'

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, has revealed how her wedding dress compares to the AI photos that have surfaced on the internet. During a June 29 appearance on Good Morning America, Roach gave his reaction to the fake photos that had the internet convinced they were real. “That dress was not good enough,” he said. “Trust me, the dress is better than that.”

In March, AI-generated photos of Zendaya’s supposed wedding dress hit the internet. In the photos, Zendaya and Tom Holland were captured getting married at Lake Como in Italy. Zendaya’s dress featured a lace veil, a cream-colored gown, and thin straps. When speaking to GMA, when asked if Zendaya’s dress resembled the AI version in any way, Roach said, “Absolutely not.”

Roach’s comments come weeks after Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya privately wed. In an interview with Esquire, Holland said that family and friends weren’t tricked by the AI photos “because they were all there” at the real wedding. “That’s all you’ll get on that,” Holland added — seeking to keep the details of the marriage quiet. It was Roach himself who spilled the beans about the wedding initially. Back in March, he broke the news to Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards in March. “The wedding has already happened,” he said of Zendaya and Holland’s relationship. “You missed it.” “It’s very true,” Roach added then, with a laugh. In his interview with Esquire, Holland revealed how he feels about Zendaya and how they support each other.