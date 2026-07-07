Pamela Anderson Shares Emotional Message After Son Dylan Lee’s Saint-Tropez Wedding

According to People , after Dylan posted a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, "the love of my life. ❤️," Anderson jumped into the comments with a note that quickly caught fans' attention. "The sweetest couple. A most precious match. Bless you both on this wild and unpredictable journey. I love you, Mom 🤍," she wrote.

Pamela Anderson is celebrating a milestone that has nothing to do with Hollywood. The actress and author shared a heartfelt public message after her youngest son, Dylan Jagger Lee, married longtime partner Paula Bruss in an intimate ceremony in Saint-Tropez, offering her blessing as the newlyweds began their next chapter together.

The wedding took place at a private villa in Les Parcs, Saint-Tropez, nearly two years after Dylan proposed to Bruss in the same seaside town. The intimate celebration brought together the couple's closest family members, including Anderson, Dylan's father Tommy Lee, and older brother Brandon Thomas Lee. Dylan, who serves as chief brand officer for Sonsie Skin, described the ceremony as "peaceful and sentimental."

"Seeing my beautiful wife walking down the aisle and reciting my vows in the middle of the most beautiful wildflower garden was a dream come true," Dylan said.

He added that the overwhelming feeling of the day came from looking around and seeing "everyone we love gathered together in one place," calling it "pure happiness."

For Anderson, the wedding carried extra emotional weight. Ahead of the ceremony, she admitted that watching her youngest son get married had been bittersweet. "I'm so happy for Dylan and so excited to send him off into the wild world," she said. "Tears are catching me off guard at times—happy tears." Referencing poet Khalil Gibran, she added, "As parents, we are the bow from which life springs."

Family has long been central to Anderson's public story. She and Tommy Lee married in 1995 and welcomed Brandon in 1996 before Dylan arrived in 1997. Although the couple divorced in 1998, Anderson has repeatedly spoken about co-parenting and the impact her sons had on her life.