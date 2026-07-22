Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Marry at Courthouse Before Formal Wedding

One week before they formally walk down the aisle, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones are legally married. On Tuesday (July 21), Jones announced the news in an Instagram carousel with photos taken from the courthouse. "It's (courthouse) official,” the caption read, with pictures that showed the newlyweds joined by their close family members.

The athlete was dressed casually for the occasion in a black T-shirt, black pants, and sneakers, while Jones wore a flowy white minidress with white heels and held a bouquet of white flowers. The couple’s formal ceremony is scheduled for next Saturday (Aug. 1). Just one day before their legal ceremony, Haliburton teased his marriage to Jones by commenting on her Instagram recap of their trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. "2 more weeks we changing that last name," he wrote. The couple, who have been together for seven years, met at Iowa State University in 2019, where Haliburton played for the Cyclones basketball team and Jones cheered on the squad. Haliburton proposed to his now-wife on the Iowa State campus in July 2025.