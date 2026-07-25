Bam Adebayo Recalls Asking A'ja Wilson's Dad for Permission to Marry Her

Bam Adebayo has opened up about one of the most emotional moments of his relationship with WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson.

During a recent conversation with ESPN, the Miami Heat center revealed that he asked Wilson's father, Roscoe Wilson, for his blessing to propose to the three-time WNBA MVP. Adebayo admitted it was one of the most nerve-wracking conversations of his life.

"One hundred percent. That was the most terrifying question I had to ask him," Adebayo said. "I was like, 'Man, would it be cool if... about marrying your daughter?'"

Adebayo said the conversation quickly turned into something far more meaningful than he expected as his girlfriend's father gave him words of advice.

"I told him, I said, 'Listen, I said, she is dope,'" Roscoe recalled. "That... you have A'ja's heart. If you got A'ja's heart, you got two more hearts to take care."