Bam Adebayo Recalls Asking A'ja Wilson's Dad for Permission to Marry Her

Key Takeaways
- Bam Adebayo said he nervously asked A'ja Wilson's father, Roscoe, for permission to marry her, and was moved to tears by the emotional conversation and advice he received.
- Adebayo called Roscoe the dad he always wanted and said he feels fully embraced by Wilson's family, while A'ja joked that her ring finger is still empty and that she'd love to be his wife.
Bam Adebayo has opened up about one of the most emotional moments of his relationship with WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson.
During a recent conversation with ESPN, the Miami Heat center revealed that he asked Wilson's father, Roscoe Wilson, for his blessing to propose to the three-time WNBA MVP. Adebayo admitted it was one of the most nerve-wracking conversations of his life.
"One hundred percent. That was the most terrifying question I had to ask him," Adebayo said. "I was like, 'Man, would it be cool if... about marrying your daughter?'"
Adebayo said the conversation quickly turned into something far more meaningful than he expected as his girlfriend's father gave him words of advice.
"I told him, I said, 'Listen, I said, she is dope,'" Roscoe recalled. "That... you have A'ja's heart. If you got A'ja's heart, you got two more hearts to take care."
The emotional exchange left such an impact on Adebayo that he said he needed a private moment afterward. "I ain't gonna lie. I went to the bathroom, I had to cry a little bit," he admitted.
Adebayo went on to praise Roscoe Wilson, describing him as the father figure he always wished he had growing up. "Roscoe is the dad that I always wanted," he said. "If I could have picked a dad, it would have 100 percent been Roscoe. One hundred percent."
A'ja, who was also part of the conversation, made it clear the feeling is mutual, saying Adebayo has become part of her family. "Bam definitely feels part of the family," she said.
The Las Vegas Aces star, who is yet to be proposed to, also playfully acknowledged that she's ready for the next step in their relationship. "I would love to be his wife," Wilson said with a smile. "My ring finger is a little empty, if you know what I'm talking about."
The couple has become one of basketball's most celebrated power pairs since making their relationship public. Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, and Wilson, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, have frequently supported one another from the sidelines throughout their respective seasons.