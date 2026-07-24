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Anthony Davis sits on the sidelines in street clothes during a Washington Wizards game from February 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis to Warriors, Hornets, or Celtics?

The NBA hot stove season has never been hotter. Could Davis be the next big name to be traded this off-season?

Matt Burke24 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson celebrate after winning the 2026 NBA Championship.
Bets

NBA Title Odds: How The Board Has Changed Over A Wild 48-Hour Period

There has been some seismic movement on the NBA landscape over the past few days. We look at which teams have seen their odds move the most.

Matt Burke32 days ago
Trae Young dribbles the ball up the court during a Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics game from March 2026.
Bets

NBA Rumors: Trae Young to Heat, Lakers, Bulls, or Celtics?

A weak free agent class got a boost when it was reported that Trae Young is likely to decline his player option with Washington.

Matt Burke37 days ago
Kyle Kuzma #33 of arrives to the arena before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
Style

Kyle Kuzma Responds to Person Revisiting That Time He Wore Massive Pink Sweater: 'Leave Me Alone'

Almost five years ago, Kyle Kuzma debuted one of the craziest pre-game outfits in NBA history.

Joe Price61 days ago
Washington Wizards logo on a basketball jersey, featuring a stylized basketball and monument with stars and red accents.
Sports

Washington Wizards Apologize for ‘Scripted' April Fool’s Prank Involving Fan Thinking He Won $10,000

The fan appeared to be duped into thinking he won $10,000 for making a blindfolded trick shot.

Joe Price114 days ago
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Bam Adebayo in a locker room holds a sign with "83" written on it, wearing a towel over his head.
Sports

Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and More React to Historic Moment

"That was my idol growing up," Bam said of surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81-point game.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
Split image of Jaxson Hayes and Wizards mascot G-Wiz.
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Suspended One Game for Shoving Wizards Mascot G-Wiz

G-Wiz was pushed by Hayes during pregame introductions.

Jose Martinez171 days ago
Jaylen Brown
Sports

Jaylen Brown Reacts to His Fake Hairline Rubbing Off on Another Player: 'AI is Getting Outta Hand'

Last month, Brown's hairline left a mark on a Knicks' player's jersey.

tara mahadevan261 days ago
John Wall in a Washington Wizards jersey dribbling a basketball on the court.
Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement from NBA

Wall goes on to thank his family and the fans for all the support during his career.

Brad Appleton341 days ago
Musician in a striped shirt performing on stage with a microphone
Sports

Washington Wizards to Honor Pusha T With Bobblehead Giveaway

The Virginia Beach rapper is among a list of local icons the Wizards have recognized, following Ben's Chili Bowl founder Virginia Ali and tennis star Frances Tiafoe.

Brad Callas862 days ago
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Sports

Former Wizards Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Shoplifting From Virginia Target

Rollins was waived by the Wizards earlier this week.

Joe Price925 days ago
Sports

Kyle Kuzma Donates $60,000 in Clothing to Inmates of Flint, Michigan County Jail

The Washington Wizards forward will also refurbish the facility's housing conditions.

tara mahadevan971 days ago
Style

Kyle Kuzma Links With Teyana Taylor for First Tunnel Fit of NBA Season

The Wizards star scored a team-high 25 points in his team's season opener after pulling up in an Amiri fit.

Jose Martinez1004 days ago
Style

Kyle Kuzma Rips Nike for 'Ruining the Nostalgia of Jerseys'

The Washington Wizards forward took to Twitter to blast the sneaker behemoth regarding its City Edition jerseys.

Brad Callas1012 days ago
Sports

NBA Fans React to Chris Paul Being Traded to Warriors for Jordan Poole

NBA fans are in shock that Chris Paul is being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Golden State Warriors. The trade is for Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030, a second-rounder in 2027, and Ryan Rollins.

Joe Price1129 days ago
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Sports

NBA Fans React to Washington Wizards Trading Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns

The Wizards are finalizing a trade that will send Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and multiple second-round draft picks.

Brad Callas1133 days ago

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