Kyle Kuzma Donates $60K in Clothing to Inmates of Flint, Michigan County Jail

"Kuz’s Corner provides incarcerated female inmates something to reach towards, and prove to themselves, and others of their worth and value," the foundation said in a statement. "The females chosen to reside in Kuz’s Corner have set themselves apart as role models in their behavior, mentorship, and strive to return to the community as a better neighbor."

In an interview with People, Kuzma explained why this project is so important to him. "This is my community," he said. "You've got these people that are in jail, people that I and others have relationships with, from my community as well, and when you think about inmates, jails, that's usually a forgotten space in society."