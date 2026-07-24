Washington Mystics

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Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Sports

Mystics Coach Sydney Johnson Ejected After Arguing Angel Reese Foul Call

He was walked off by three Atlanta officers as Washington fell 109-77.

Trey Alston49 days ago

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