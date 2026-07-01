This has already been a wild week in the NBA, as stunning trades and monster free agent signings are taking place at a rapid rate. It already seems like eons ago that the Washington Wizards made a big splash, as they agreed to a new four-year deal with Trae Young - way back on June 22. The long-struggling franchise also drafted AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall eight days ago. So, are the Wizards all set going into the 2026-27 season, or are more moves on the way? One player that has been discussed in trade rumors the past few weeks is big man Anthony Davis. Below, we will look at potential landing spots for Davis as the NBA trade rumor mill continues to churn. Anthony Davis to Warriors trade rumors

This one quickly gained steam on Tuesday, and then was shot down later in the day. With LeBron James’ camp announcing that “The King” would not be returning to the Lakers in 2026-27, the idea of Golden State signing James and making a trade for Davis to reunite the duo had significant momentum.

Late Tuesday afternoon, however, ESPN and Andscape NBA reporter Marc Spears posted on X that, “the Washington Wizards are not interested in trading 10-time NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to trade offers for him, a source told @espn and @landscape. Another NBA team exec says Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a huge fan of AD.” It is entirely possible that LeBron, the Warriors, and the Wizards are playing a game of chicken with this, however. LeBron said he is in no rush to sign with a new team. This may be a ploy by LeBron’s camp to attempt to force Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to trade for Davis. If Golden State were to make that move, it would dramatically increase the likelihood that “The King” winds up in the Bay Area. Anthony Davis to Hornets trade rumors

The Hornets suddenly have one of the most desirable young rosters and collection of assets in the NBA. Charlotte executive Jeff Peterson made a pair of surprising trades over the past couple of weeks as he shipped out LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The Hornets now have a cache of assets to dangle in a trade for a potential superstar player.

Charlotte’s biggest weak spot, currently, is at center as Moussa Diabate projects as the starter. The Hornets’ interest in Davis hinges upon how quickly Peterson sees his team as a true contender. Davis is very much a “win-now” player at this stage of his career. If the Hornets are looking to take all the assets they acquired in the Ball and Bridges trades and unload them this summer, it is more likely they target a younger superstar player like Jaylen Brown. Anthony Davis to Celtics trade rumors

Speaking of Brown, the Celtics remain at the forefront of pretty much every trade conversation in the NBA at the moment. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said after Boston was stunningly upset by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, that he intended to reshape his roster in order to play a more traditional style of basketball. Stevens clearly wants to move away from the “live and die by the 3” mentality that his team has employed for the past several years.