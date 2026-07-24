Washington Nationals

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Keke Palmer and Blueface
Pop Culture

Blueface Explains Why He Got More Face Tattoos in Prison: ‘I Ain’t Got No Job Interview’

During the rapper's prison stint, photos and videos emerged online that showed him sporting a lot of fresh ink.

tara mahadevan215 days ago
Juan Soto looks on during 2022 MLB All Star Game.
Sports

Padres Reportedly Agree to Acquire Star Outfielder Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal With Nationals

The Nationals have agreed to ship star outfielder Juan Soto, along with first baseman Josh Bell, to the Padres in exchange for a number of top-tier prospects.

Jose Martinez1454 days ago
A member of the US Army Parachute Team lands at Nationals Park.
Life

US Capitol Evacuated Due to Parachute Display at Nationals Park

The US Capitol was temporarily evacuated out of an abundance of caution when an aircraft flying near Nationals Park was considered a "probable threat."

Jose Martinez1557 days ago
nationals stadium shooting
Sports

Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Reported Shooting Outside Stadium

It's reported that multiple people were injured in a shooting during the Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Joshua Espinoza1834 days ago
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Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
Sports

Fauci Tosses Awful First Pitch at MLB Season Opener, Draws Comparisons to 50 Cent

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the first game of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 MLB season, and it wasn't very good.

Jose Martinez2193 days ago
astros sign
Sports

Former Astros Pitcher Says Team Used Cameras to Steal Signs During 2017 Championship Run

Mike Fiers said that his former team used stolen signs to gain an unfair advantage.

Alex Galbraith2447 days ago
Sean Doolittle #63 of the Washington Nationals warms up during batting practice
Sports

Nationals Pitcher Turns Down White House Visit: 'I Don’t Want to Hang Out With Somebody Who Talks Like That'

One World Series champion will not be rubbing elbows with the president. 

Xavier Hamilton2457 days ago
Donald Trump booth at the World Series
Sports

Washington Nationals Crowd Boos President Trump at World Series

The crowd also showered Trump with "lock him up" chants.

Gavin Evans2463 days ago
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jose andres
Sports

Trump Critic José Andrés to Throw First Pitch at World Series Game Trump Is Set to Attend

Trump now remains the only president who hasn’t thrown out a first pitch to a Major League Baseball game while in office.

tara mahadevan2466 days ago
Steve Mitchell
Sports

Two More MLB Players Have Been Exposed for Offensive Old Tweets

Two weeks ago, offensive old tweets from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader were exposed. Over the weekend, two more MLB players found themselves in a similar predicament.

Aaron C. Mansfield2918 days ago
juan soto mlb getty
Sports

19-year-old Nationals Phenom Juan Soto Becomes MLB's Youngest Active Player

"I was in shock. I was so excited, I didn't think that would happen."

Eric Skelton2988 days ago
Jacque Jones, the Assistant Hitting Coach for Washington Nationals
Sports

Nationals Hitting Coach Suspended After Being Named in Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Nationals hitting coach Jacque Jones was named in a lawsuit last week that claimed he sent a naked photo of her without her permission online.

juliarp3214 days ago
Bryce Harper
Sneakers

Bryce Harper Honors Las Vegas Shooting Victims on Playoff Cleats

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper pays tribute to the city's mass shooting victims on signature Under Armour cleats.

Brandon Richard3215 days ago
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