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Julia Rose, the woman who flashed Astros pitcher Garrit Cole during the World Series talks about the incident and the MLB ban.Complex Sports
We traveled down to the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game this past week to check out the festivities. And while both events were memorable, MLB still has a lot of work to do to make the game mean something to America's youth.Angel Diaz
Here are the official worst of the worst in the world of sports in 2018. Chances are you know who No. 1 is, but the standings might surprise.Chris Gaine
After talking to TBS analyst Ron Darling before the MLB potseason starts, we’re offering up reasons why all 10 teams will (and won’t) win the World Series.Chris Gaine