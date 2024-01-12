Former Wizards Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Shoplifting From Virginia Target

Former Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors player Ryan Rollins has been accused of shoplifting from a Target store in Virginia multiple times.

Per Josh Robbins for The Atlantic, court documents from the Alexandria General District Court reveal that Rollins has been accused of stealing items from a single Target location on seven different occasions between September 9 to November 9. The items included groceries, body wash, and candles. He has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny over the alleged theft.

A court hearing is set to take place next month. The goods he took were said to be less than $1,000 in value, meaning he's been charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. Rollins has not entered a plea to the charges yet but was on the Wizards roster when he shoplifted from the store.

The 21-year-old guard was waived by the Wizards on Monday, January 8. His absence has since been filled by guard Hamidou Diallo, who has signed a 10-day contract. Rollins has a $1.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season, which is fully guaranteed. He will also earn $600,000 of his 2024-25 salary despite being waived.

Rollins played college basketball for the Toledo Rockets and declared for the 2022 NBA draft, where he was initially selected by the Atlanta Hawks and later traded to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent surgery in February, 2023, which brought an early end to his debut season with the team. He was traded alongside two other players, Jordan Poole and Patrick Baldwin Jr., to the Wizards in July the same year. He's played 12 games with the Warriors, and ten with the Wizards.