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Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.Brighid Tully
After the death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, NFL media members showed a lack of empathy in their responses. The dehumanization of athletes must end.Pierce Simpson
Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson apologized for dancing on Sean Taylor's jersey logo on the same day that the late player's number was retired.Jose Martinez
The Cowboys surprised some around the NFL by cutting the linebacker taken in the second-round in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Here are five places Smith could fit.Ian Wharton