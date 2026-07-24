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Brad Mills
Sports

Blackhawks Fans Raise Money for Charity After Racist Chant Directed at Devante Smith-Pelly

The money will be going to the Fort Dupont Ice Arena.

Aaron C. Mansfield3073 days ago
Devante Smith Pelly of the Washington Capitals.
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks Ban Four Racist Fans From Home Games

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and the organization have denounced the racist chant.

Jose Martinez3077 days ago
Devante Smith Pelly
Sports

Four NHL Fans Kicked Out for Racist Chants to Capitals’ Forward Devante Smith-Pelly

Four adults were removed from the stadium after chanting, "Basketball, basketball, basketball" to Smith-Pelly.

Omar Burgess3079 days ago
matthews gardiner
Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals to Play Outdoor Game Next Season

The two teams will square off at the Naval Academy in Maiyland.

Aidan D'Aoust3341 days ago
dartguy
Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs Superfan 'Dart Guy' Goes Viral

The most iconic superfan of all time.

Aidan D'Aoust3384 days ago
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caps fan
Sports

Washington Capitals Twitter Fail Goes Viral

The hockey team delivers a cringeworthy moment.

Aidan D'Aoust3505 days ago
Sports

2015 NHL Playoffs Pivotal Players: Eastern Conference Edition

We start our look at the key players for each team in the Eastern Conference

E. Spencer Kyte4120 days ago
Sports

And The Winner Is: 2015 NHL Awards

A couple months from now, when the NHL actually presents these awards, we’ll come back and see how smart or stupid we looked.

E. Spencer Kyte4124 days ago

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